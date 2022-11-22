The Air Force Academy is using the Club Q shooting to intimidate conservatives

On November 19, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich walked into Club Q, a popular gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, and opened fire, killing five and wounding 17 others. We don’t know what motivated Aldrich, although we know he was arrested last year for making a credible bomb threat, after which the criminal justice system let him go. Nevertheless, Democrats are using the shooting to control and silence conservatives. The most recent Democrat intimidation initiative showed up in the Air Force Academy.

Because leftists control the Pentagon (something that began under Obama, that Trump was powerless to stop, and that Biden accelerated), the academies are as “woke” (i.e., hard left) as any other academic institutions in America. The Air Force Academy has been badly infected, so it’s not surprising that it devotes itself to Diversity and Inclusion.

Nor should it be surprising that the cadet in charge of that particular leftist initiative used the Club Q shooting to intimidate cadets who might be inclined to resist the left’s newest ideas. These include the beliefs that people can magically change sexes, that children should be deluged with alternative sexuality, and that the medical establishment should be encouraging children to take dangerous chemicals (so-called “puberty blockers,” as well as opposite-sex hormones) and have mutilating surgery (“top surgery,” aka double mastectomies, and “bottom surgery,” aka castration or the creation of a Frankenstein-like “penis”).

Image from a U.S. Air Force Academy tweet celebrating its “Transgender Working Group.”

According to the Daily Caller (emphasis mine):

The Sunday email obtained by the Daily Caller explained that, “For those who may be from homophobic/transphobic families or areas, LGBTQ+ friendly places like Club Q provide a welcoming environment that doesn’t exist everywhere. This direct attack on a LGBTQ+ club indicates how prominent the risk is to being LGBTQ+, and I hope that you are more than willing to provide support and check in with those around you, regardless if they are part of the LGBTQ+ community or not. The atmosphere created within USAFA is a crucial aspect of feeling included as a LGBTQ+ cadet, especially during this time.”

In other words, if you want to have a career in the Air Force, you must support the social and political LGBTQ+ agenda in every respect.

What happened at the Air Force is a microcosm of the left’s effort to silence any opposition to the demand that society accepts its agenda unquestioningly, even enthusiastically. When it comes to people’s sexual practices, the left has embraced, not just that we respect people’s personal decisions about their relationships, but also that we allow sexual meddling with children. To that end, the LGBTQ+ crowd and its allies not only acknowledge that child grooming and mutilation are normal practices within their sexual cohort but assert that challenging these pagan practices is to commit “stochastic terrorism.”

“Stochastic terrorism,” for those wondering, means to create an environment that leads to violence. However, there are some footnotes. First, it never applies when the environment leads to violence and suppression of conservatives. Second, unlike other types of societal hatred, which are built on lies and stereotypes, stochastic terrorism arises when you’re tacky enough to point out what a specific community freely boasts about doing.

Remember the old Watergate saying that “It’s not the crime; it’s the cover-up”? it pithily stated that some criminal acts are relatively inconsequential, but a person’s culpability becomes infinitely worse when he attempts to hide those acts. Nowadays, thanks to the stochastic terrorism charge, the saying would old that “It’s not the criminal conduct; it’s pointing out the criminal conduct.” Put another way, grooming and mutilating children, which is still a crime in most jurisdictions, is inconsequential. The real sin is pointing it out.

Tucker, of course, is on it: