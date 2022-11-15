COVID-shot echoes: I had a most odd experience Saturday

In “My troubling COVID vaccine story experiences,” I wrote last year about how within a short period of time I met three men at the same recreational area who announced to me they’d had heart attacks. All three had previously taken the coronavirus genetic-therapy agents (GTAs, a.k.a. “vaccines”). Add the friend who suffered heart inflammation and the neighbor of mine who had an adverse reaction after having the shots, and it was quite a series of “anomalies.” I’ve had another similar experience now, too.

While in a supermarket checkout line Saturday, I got to talking to the fellow behind me, who was holding a pair of floral bouquets. He’d bought them for two different funerals. One was for his brother, who’d died of a heart attack — at age 24. The other was for a friend’s son who’d passed away. I asked him how old was the son was.

“He was in first grade,” the man replied.

“What happened to him?” I then queried. The fellow said he didn’t know, that the boy was found “dead in bed,” he’d died in his sleep.

Having studied COVID since the “pandemic’s” beginning and the GTAs’ secondary effects since the drugs’ introduction, you can probably guess what immediately occurred to me. But the man was glassy-eyed and obviously grieving, and I felt it would’ve been inappropriate to inquire about the departed’s GTA status, so I didn’t. But I wouldn’t want to bet they hadn’t had the shots.

Naysayers will claim I’m jumping to conclusions, but here’s the point: I’m well into middle age (very well!), and I’d never before had so many odd experiences such as those outlined above. What’s more, my anecdotal experiences accord with data showing there has been an enormous amount of increased mortality since the GTAs’ introduction.

Flashback: Just consider the Dec. 30, 2021 testimonial of Scott Davison, CEO of insurance company OneAmerica, who spoke of a spike in mortality his industry was seeing that was worse than that associated with a one-in-200-year catastrophe. Bear in mind when reading the below that Davison wasn’t making any political point when delivering his information; in fact, there’s no indication that he’s even an ideologue.

As The Center Square wrote January 1:

OneAmerica is a $100 billion insurance company that has had its headquarters in Indianapolis since 1877. The company has approximately 2,400 employees and sells life insurance, including group life insurance to employers in the state. Davison said the increase in deaths represents “huge, huge numbers,” and that’s it’s not elderly people who are dying, but “primarily working-age people 18 to 64” who are the employees of companies that have group life insurance plans through OneAmerica. “And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic,” he said. “Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.” Davison was one of several business leaders who spoke during the virtual news conference on Dec. 30 that was organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Most of the claims for deaths being filed are not classified as COVID-19 deaths, Davison said. “What the data is showing to us is that the deaths that are being reported as COVID deaths greatly understate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic. It may not all be COVID on their death certificate, but deaths are up just huge, huge numbers.”

Now, note that that this “third quarter,” 2021 age-18-to-64 death increase generally coincides with when the GTAs were pushed on people under 65.

It was once vanishingly rare to hear about a young 20-something dying of a coronary or an apparently healthy seven-year-old passing away in his sleep. But such incidents occur with regularity now (related example here).

Unfortunately, establishment institutions have no interest in investigating this mortality, not any more than mainstream media have a desire to cover it. Too many powerful people are implicated. After all, it isn’t just Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of our time’s true villains, who has dirty hands. Politicians, bureaucrats, media figures and other influential figures all conspired to strong-arm Americans into taking the GTAs while censoring, demeaning and canceling those who dared dispute their narrative. The hole they’re in is so deep, all they can do is keep digging and wait for this all to “go away.”

My only hope is that a nation with a less compromised medical establishment (perhaps Sweden or Japan?) will investigate and expose the truth about the GTAs. Regardless, there’s a reason why Rabbi Hillel Handler, Hagar Schafrir and other Holocaust survivors labeled the mass GTA inoculation scheme a “Holocaust” last year and, along with other figures, have called for the Nuremberg Code’s application: The worldwide GTA push may thus far be the crime of the century.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay license