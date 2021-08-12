My troubling COVID vaccine story experiences

Along with many other commentators, I’ve reported on side effects associated with the coronavirus vaccines. Of particular concern are heart problems and, specifically, myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle.

Now, you’ll hear different stories about how common these heart issues are. Government officials and the medical establishment will claim they’re rare, while others say differently (and that the feds’ Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, is undercounting vaccine-coincident deaths). But when your anecdotal experience starts to align, suspiciously, with the warnings of danger, it’s eyebrow-raising.

I haven’t taken any COVID vaccines and have no intention of doing so. But I learned that a friend of mine had, by way of a complaint he registered: He developed heart inflammation, as he put it, after taking the shot and said he was on medication to treat it. He’s just one person, however.

Then, approximately a month later, which was also about a month ago, I had a conversation with an employee at a recreational site. He mentioned that he’d had a coronary two months after taking a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Oh, he understood that this didn’t prove cause and effect, but he was suspicious. He noted that he began experiencing cardiac symptoms after receiving the injections. Of course, this could have been coincidence.

A few days ago, however, I was at that recreational site again. I got to talking with a certain fellow, and he mentioned that his doctor had relegated him to engaging in only non-strenuous activity because he’d had a heart attack. A short time later, a light bulb went off in my head. I asked him, since my mind had wandered, “Hey, when did you say you had your heart attack?” “May,” he responded. Let me ask you, I then followed up with, “Did you receive a COVID vaccine?” He said yes, so I asked him when.

“April,” he replied.

Admittedly, all these men are older. My friend is 64, while the two other fellows were, respectively, approximately 70 and 60. But here’s the thing: Working from home and being an alien (as I like to put it), I don’t interact with the humans all that much. Nor did I conduct any kind of even limited investigation or seek these people out. Yet that’s three vaccine-coincident heart-ailment stories that have come my way.

Now, this has to be interpreted figuratively here, but as James Bond creator Ian Fleming put it, “One time is an accident. Two times is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.” When do these personal experiences relating to curiously congruent COVID vaccine stories stop being coincidence?

I’d never intended to take the shot, but what I’ve learned via research and my anecdotal experience has only stiffened my resolve in that regard.

Of course, everyone has to make his own decisions regarding health matters, as he’ll reap the benefits or suffer the consequences thereof. But for food for thought, I’ll present an alarming late July interview (video below) with renowned COVID doctor Peter McCullough. The man has quite the résumé (which you can read here) and said of the vaccine that “at this point in time, I really can’t recommend it to anybody.”

Of course, contradicting McCullough, the world’s Faucis and Rochelle Walenskys very much want us get injected. And, really, this may be the best reason of all to be wary.

