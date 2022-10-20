What to make of AOC being heckled at a townhall meeting?

Just a few days ago, far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York was heckled by activists during a townhall event for voting to send arms and weapons to Ukraine, in a move that some think could devolve into a nuclear confrontation.

The protests she's getting are showing no signs of stopping.

Yesterday at a townhall meeting, AOC was again confronted by protestors who chanted in chorus "AOC has got to go!"

In response, she danced as she was seated on stage as if it was a party.

As Protesters chant "AOC has got to go" AOC starts dancing as she drank water, as more people shouted she said "very classy, thank you Sir" pic.twitter.com/rCVr9Y5OTa — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 20, 2022

It was her way of dismissing protestors.

Next, a woman protestor confronted AOC for her vapid gender politics.

"mam you are saying you ask us why, you've been talking for twenty minutes, we know why, we know why you are mad, let's talk about it" AOC addresses the group disrupting the event "There are only two fkn genders" shouted a woman in response, crowd booed, then the lights went out pic.twitter.com/HjlVbrdJh9 — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 20, 2022

Suddenly, the lights in the hall were turned off, or perhaps there was a power cut.

AOC was escorted out to the corner of the room where the lights were still on.

This was a perfect metaphor for AOC's attitude towards her constituents. During a moment of crisis, she looks for her safety first and hides in a safe place until all returns back to normal.

She is no different from George Costanza in Seinfeld, while she claims to be Mahatma Gandhi.

When she returned, she made a bizarre claim that she is 'not allowed to be in a room with the lights turned off,' without specifying why.

At one point the lights shut off and AOC was escorted out of the room. She returned once the lights were back on and could be heard saying “I’m not allowed to be in a room with the lights turned off” pic.twitter.com/YoqQcbSKo8 — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 20, 2022

At one point, AOC altered her manner of speaking and her accent in an attempt to pacify protesters.

It sounded like very bad impression of Al Pacino as Tony Montana in Scarface. The undercurrent of disdain for challengers continued.

Perhaps when the lights went off, AOC's proxies signaled to her supporters in the room to be more vocal.

That was when calls to vote her out were met by chants of 'AOC.'

As Protesters chanted "Vote Her Out", AOC Supporters started chanting "No!" and "AOC!" pic.twitter.com/ZvYQ3Nu5Gf — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 20, 2022

Some protesters proclaimed their faith in God and rejected Big Pharma, perhaps in connection to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, that AOC supported.

"I don't need government, I don't need big fkn pharma, I have God and fuck you all " shouted one of the protesters during AOC Event pic.twitter.com/hm9j7GnwcO — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 20, 2022

As the event concluded, AOC was applauded for her claims on crime. It is debatable how authentic the appreciation was.

At the end of the event AOC addressed the question about the crime and left to applause from the supporters.



Full video https://t.co/4rnoeEnZIq pic.twitter.com/4xp8hQ8gTv — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 20, 2022

Elsewhere, AOC was challenged for dodging a debate with her GOP challenger Tina Forte

Meanwhile in another neighborhood in Queens, "Congressional Debate" event was held with Tina Forte, AOC opponent. I missed the speech but I got the chicken out front who says he was upset that AOC didn't accept the invite. pic.twitter.com/q9kOqG52jZ — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 20, 2022

We all know that states such as New York and California are Democrat bastions. A Democrat will win, irrespective of the quality and character of the candidate.

The primary reason behind this is the relentless indoctrination of voters from every available forum from educational institutes to entertainment and even NGOs.

Most voters have been irrevocably convinced that Republicans are the equivalent of Nazis and that persecution, especially of minority groups, is inevitable if the GOP comes close to power. That is why they believe that the Democrats are the only group that stands between them and ‘tyranny.’

There is also a significant contingent among the population that survives on welfare payments from the government. This group has been convinced that the Democrats are their saviors.

The affluent localities within these states are where most of the Democrat ‘elites’ reside.

This group may claim to care for ‘hope’ and ‘change’ and even may feign concern about income inequality, diversity, and challenging bigotry. They may cite these as their reasons for supporting the Democrats.

But in reality, their sole concern is power and pecuniary gains. They know that their gains and influence depend upon a Democrat remaining in power.

They share a symbiotic relationship with Democrat leaders.

They donate generously to Democrat campaigns and in exchange are granted lucrative contracts. At times, favorable laws are passed and unfavorable regulations are relaxed.

The indoctrinated, the dependent, and the 'elites' are groups that comprise most of the Democrat electorate.

Hence, crippling poverty, poor living conditions, the menace of crime, drugs, homelessness and so much more, which are a result of decades of Democrat misgovernance, are overlooked.

It has reached a point where a potted plant with ‘D’ after its name will win against the most capable Republican who could actually solve their problems.

In these states, the contest isn't between left versus right but instead between left and far-left socialists.

The result is the primary contest is the equivalent of the main contest.

During the New York Democrat primaries held in June 2018, when AOC defeated incumbent congressman Joe Crowley, she was guaranteed to win the main contest for New York's 14th congressional district election.

This victory would happen even if she remained locked in her basement until election day.

This explains why all Democrats have a sense of entitlement when they contest elections in their state.

They fear primary contests more than they fear the main contest. Because it is possible for another insipid braggart with a penchant for virtue-signaling to triumph merely by claiming to be further to the left of the incumbent.

AOC knows she doesn’t have to work for the midterms and victory is guaranteed.

Hence during her appearances at campaign events, she behaves as if she is conferring to her constituents a favor.

She will not agree to debate her Republican challenger because she knows she has nothing to gain from it. She has no answers to elementary questions pertaining to inflation, high gas prices, crime, and her support for unending wars in faraway countries.

This happens when individuals are pampered and spoiled for a long time. They begin to think of equality as an act of discrimination, and discharging their duty as persecution.

AOC simply couldn't fathom the audacity of the citizen who challenges her, heckles her, and questions her blatant dual standards. In her mind, she is royalty. She instead resorted to dancing.

So what has AOC’s record been?

She claims to stand for the downtrodden and the exploited but had no time for the oppressed Amazon workers in New York who were attempting to unionize.

AOC ardently supports extreme gun control measures. But for herself, she spends thousands of dollars and has armed bodyguards, obviously, it is done with taxpayer money.

AOC supports defunding the police, but that is strictly for regular citizens. She demanded around-the-clock police protection around the Capitol Building after January 6.

When the NYPD was arresting "defund the police" protesters, socialist AOC was just yards away from attending the ostentatious Met Gala where tickets are priced at $35,000 per head.

So what happens now?

AOC will play the victim, she may claim that her hecklers were misogynists and white supremacists. She may claim to have been in physical danger. She may claim to suffer from post-traumatic stress as a result of the two incidents of heckling.

She has done this before, following the occurrences of January 6 where she implied was in immediate danger and that protestors were demanding to know where she was and were even banging on her office door. It was eventually revealed that AOC wasn't even in the building during the incident.

These protests must not be thought of as the thinking of the majority in AOC’s district rising against her.

However, these demonstrations must be welcomed because they are proof that there is some slight semblance of democracy left in New York.

But despite her blatant hypocrisy and her amateur theatrics, she will most likely end up winning her midterm contest and continue to spout inanities in D.C.

I would be glad to be proven wrong!

