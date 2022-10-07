Things the media doesn't want the public to see

The media would like people to believe that Trump and his supporters are the first to deny election results. YouTube (Google’s sister subsidiary of Alphabet) initially blocked a video of Democrats denying the results of the 2016 election because it was inconvenient. That is no different than the media continually hiding the truth about the Biden family corruption because they don't want the public to know.

It is not a threat to our democracy or a threat to election integrity to challenge elections. It is a great threat to just accept whatever the government tells us.

The Census Bureau admitted it overcounted several Democrat states and undercounted Republican states. The swamp is deep. The mistakes had to be intentional to be so one-sided.

In a shocking report, the U.S. Census Bureau recently admitted that it overcounted the populations of eight states and undercounted the populations of six states in the 2020 census. All but one of the states overcounted is a blue state, and all but one of the undercounted states is red.

Can anyone imagine the outrage by the media if the counts favored Republicans instead of Democrats? Yet, there was very little reporting on this fraud.

The climate is changing and has always changed cyclically and naturally. Those of us who tell the truth are called climate change deniers to intentionally mislead the public and to denigrate our intelligence.

President Biden said that Hurricane Ian takes away any argument against climate change. What he, and the other green pushers, never give is a correlation between oil use, coal use, natural gas use, methane, cars etc. and temperatures, sea levels and storm activity because there is none. It is sad that facts don't matter.

The intentional devastation of the U.S economy by destroying anything related to oil greatly harms the poor, middle class, and small businesses, people the media and other Democrats only pretend to care about. But the Biden administration says it is very shortsighted for OPEC plus Russia to reduce oil production.

The Biden administration is filled with people with tunnel vision who seem to have no idea that their policies would raise prices substantially. How can people be so economically illiterate that they block pipelines, block leases, and seek to destroy reliable and affordable energy sources and then claim they have nothing to do with rising prices throughout the economy.

What would you call the intentional depletion of the strategic oil reserve, to get a temporary decline in prices, if not shortsighted?

The Wapo and other media are writing endless stories about Herschel Walker and his son but still don't care about Hunter Biden and all the corruption of the “Big Guy.”

The media doesn't care about the sordid past of Walker's opponent any more than they cared about Obama's, Hillary's, or Biden's past and corruption. They only care about winning.

The story alleging Walker payed for an abortion, based on an anonymous source to the Daily Beast, has as much evidence as the stuff on Kavanaugh and Russian collusion but facts don't matter as they campaign for Democrats

The founding fathers gave the media great power to hold the powerful to account, not to campaign for them. People pretending to be journalists repeating talking points to recreate America into a leftist dream is a greater threat to our survival than climate change or challenging elections. The media are willing to spread many lies about political opponents who get in the way of their radical dream.

