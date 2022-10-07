They love Beto in Hollywood and New York

According to the RCP average, Governor Greg Abbott is up by 8.6 points — 51.2% vs. 42.6%. The governor has been between 50 and 53% in six of the last eight polls. On the other hand, Beto O'Rourke has not been in the margin of error all year.

Maybe we will get a Beto surprise in a few weeks, but don't bet too much on that.

So what do you do when you are trailing the incumbent governor of Texas? Well, you go to Hollywood for a little support and then put photos on social media embracing them. This is the latest in the Beto-Hollywood romance from MySanAntonio.com:

More and more celebrities are starting to show their support for Beto O'Rourke ahead of the Texas gubernatorial election on November 8. O'Rourke is the Democratic challenger facing Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, who's served in his role as Texas governor since 2015.

Beto is also spending time with liberals. See this:

With early voting in the November general election just over a month away, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Robert "Beto" O'Rourke is courting out-of-state left-wing celebrities and high-dollar donors for campaign donations. On Thursday, O'Rourke is slated to hold multiple fundraising events in Los Angeles, starting with a lunch held at the home of James Costos. Filmmakers Rob Reiner and Tim Disney are also listed as hosts. The lunch comes with a steep cost, with individual tickets starting at $2,500 just for entry.

Twenty-five hundred dollars for lunch with Beto? I hope the chicken was better than they usually serve at these parties.

To be fair, Beto did the same thing in 2018. I don't know what votes it turned into in 2018, but it probably put some money in the campaign wallet.

My opinion is that Beto knows he's losing and is looking for life after this election. We wish him well in whatever he does, but hanging around with celebrities, especially well known liberals, is not your ticket to electoral success in Texas.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Gage Skidmore.