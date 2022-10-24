The transgenderism iron curtain?

Mark Wauck, in his Substack blog Meaning in History, asks if a new iron curtain is emerging, with a dramatic split in attitudes on transgenderism between Eastern and Western Europe, coincident with the split between communist and noncommunist nations during the Cold War. He cites this map in a tweet, noting that the source of the poll is unclear:

Do you believe that transgender women are equal to biological women—and do you believe that trannies deserve the same rights as biological women? Think of sports, changing rooms and the exception of military service. pic.twitter.com/ANdilpSKKt — 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) October 22, 2022

He notes that views in the US vary widely on related questions, with, for instance, 87% of Democrats favoring transgender people serving in the military, but only 43% or Republicans. But views appear to be shifting away from acceptance of transgender ideology. Breitbart a year ago:

Sixty-two percent of Americans say each person’s sex cannot be changed, marking a big shift since 2019 away from the transgender ideology, according to the results of a new poll by Harvard/Harris. The poll of 1,576 registered voters was conducted October 26-28 by Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) and Harris Insights and Analytics. (snip) Less than 40 percent of the respondents agreed that people can change their sex, according to the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, which also reported that 62 percent of all voters said, “people are born with their gender.”

I find the variation among Western European countries interesting. Sweden has a reputation for extremely liberal views on sex, but Spain and Ireland do not.

Russian President Putin often describes the West as decadent, and I am sure poll results like the map above are ammunition for him.

Image credit: Twitter