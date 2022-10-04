The speech Americans need to hear

What does it mean when our enemies' words sound as though they should be uttered by our leaders, and our leaders' policies seem like the fruits of our enemies?

How long has it been since a leader in our government has said something like this about the depravity and self-destructive insanity of our culture?

Let's answer some very simple questions for ourselves. ... [D]o we want to have here, in our country ... "parent number one, parent number two and parent number three" (they have completely lost it!) instead of mother and father?

Do we want our schools to impose on our children, from their earliest days in school, perversions that lead to degradation and extinction? Do we want to drum into their heads the ideas that certain other genders exist along with women and men and to offer them sex reassignment surgery? Is that what we want for our country and our children? This is all unacceptable to us. We have a different future of our own."

Let me repeat that the dictatorship of the ... elites targets all societies, including the citizens of Western countries themselves. This is a challenge to all. This complete renunciation of what it means to be human, the overthrow of faith and traditional values, and the suppression of freedom are coming to resemble a "religion in reverse" — pure Satanism.

Exposing false messiahs, Jesus Christ said in the Sermon on the Mount, "By their fruits ye shall know them." These poisonous fruits are already obvious to people, and not only in our country, but also in all countries, including many people in the West itself.

The speaker quoted above called out the insanities of American culture. The destruction of the nuclear family (originally proposed by Marx). The transsexual craziness threatening to irreversibly destroy so many young lives. The dictatorship of elites rather than the will of the people. The renunciation of what it means to be human, by abolishing faith and traditional values, and crushing freedom by imposing the false religion of Satanism.

Haven't you yearned to hear a U.S. president make such a speech? When was the last time even a candidate for president said such a thing?

Well, the quotes above didn't come from anyone in our government, or a Republican or even a self-proclaimed evangelical Christian. They were said by Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia.

Something's wrong in our country, said President Joe Biden, who got that much right. But Biden meant there isn't enough of the idiocy that Putin describes above.

Yes, Putin's a thug and a dictator himself, a graduate of the KGB, which imposed the most ruthless dictatorship the world has known. And he's no doubt a liar, too. But read his words again. Is he lying about the United States? Isn't he saying precisely what God-believing Christians recognize is the problem with our own country?

What's it mean when Putin's propaganda speech sounds so much better than America's reality?

Here's a Substack column by Mark Wauck that ends with Putin's speech — but not before signaling a lot of the fallout to expect from what increasingly looks like the U.S. intentionally blowing up Russian pipelines, cutting off any hope of affordable energy as Europe approaches winter.

Who stands to gain from blowing up the pipeline? Wauck makes a pretty good case that it isn't Putin. Or the Europeans.

As I'm prone to saying, people pretty much get the government they deserve. God have mercy.

Mark Landsbaum is a Christian retired journalist, former investigative reporter, editorial writer, and columnist. He also is a husband, father, grandfather, and Dodgers fan. He can be reached at mark.landsbaum@gmail.com.

Image via Pxhere.