The public can see the obvious immigration lies

What has become apparent with the Biden administration is that officials apparently feel like they can say anything. Why? Because they know that the media will cover for them and their leftist policies, acting as though what they say is the truth even when facts present a contrary view.

A recent example of this is Vice President Kamala Harris's interview on Meet the Press. Harris told NBC News host Chuck Todd that the "border is secure." She went farther and blamed the Trump administration for what she admitted is a "broken immigration system."

"There is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do. The first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship. The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system and particular[ly] over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed," she said.

The border is secure? The apprehension of illegal aliens entering the United States has nearly doubled since President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021. As of July 2022, Border Patrol agents encountered 1.9 million migrants at the southern border in the fiscal-year-to-date (FYTD) 2022, which begins in October, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). That is already more than 1.73 million illegal aliens encountered at the border at the border in 2021 with three month still to go. In July alone, CBP agents apprehended 199,976 illegal immigrants. In June, the number was 207,933.

Harris blamed the lack of a new pathway to citizenship for these illegal aliens on lawmakers "playing politics." She said, "We don't have that in place because people are playing politics in a state like this [Texas] and in Congress. And by the way, you want to talk about bipartisanship on an issue that at one time was a bipartisan issue, both in terms of Republican senators and even presidents."

So it is the minority party's fault that the majority party in Congress can't pass the Biden administration's immigration reforms? The Democrats control both houses of Congress and could push through any policy changes they want. This means that the changes being proposed are probably so extreme that even some Democrats can't support them.

It's because the policies are essentially to throw open the borders to everyone, and we can see daily what the effect of that has been. Drug-trafficking from the south has increased. Activity among Latino gangs has grown.

Yes, many people coming are looking for a better life, but their first act in their new country is to violate the laws of that country.

It is not the Republicans' fault in Congress that illegal immigration has doubled during President Biden's time in office. It is not the Republicans' fault that more migrants are penetrating what Harris considers a secure border.

It is the Biden administration's fault for not sending a clear message that illegal aliens will not be allowed to enter the country or stay in the country if they are caught. It is the Biden administration's fault that existing immigration laws are not followed.

The administration needs to stop lying to citizens about the problem. It only makes Biden's people look like idiots because most Americans are aware of the problem (which is why the administration finds itself having to address it), and lying about it is not fooling anyone.

Michael A. Letts is the CEO and founder of In-VestUSA, a national grassroots non-profit organization helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.