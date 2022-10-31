The GOP’s Future is with Hispanics

"We (Hispanics) stand for the values we were raised with -- God, family and hard work," exclaimed Congresswoman Mayra Flores (R) Texas on Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle.” Two other Texas Republican Hispanic women congressional candidates, Casey Garcia and Monica De La Cruz, reaffirmed the statement.

Politico noted Flores "won an upset special election victory (in June) in South Texas, ending nearly a century of uninterrupted Democratic control of the region." Flores, who is the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress, was shockingly rebuffed recently by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus dominated by Democrats. Flores said, "I don't need them. The Hispanic community doesn't need them. We (Republican Hispanics) are the real voice for the Hispanic community."

This rejection of Flores was a slap in the face to all Mexican Americans, who are the largest group (>60%) of Hispanics in America. In fact, according to 2020 U.S. Census data, about 1 in 10 Americans are Mexican American. Never mind this was also a punch in the gut to all American women.

Hispanics have deep Christian faith, family is central in their lives, and there is no job too hard for them to do. Our Hispanic neighbors never hesitated to help my elderly parents, as the elderly are also highly respected by Hispanics.

Republicans and Hispanics dwell in the same house and our values speak as one.

Demographics

America is rapidly becoming more Hispanic. In 2021, according to the Pew Research Center, there are 62.5 million Hispanics in America. Hispanics now make up 1 in 5 (19%) of the U.S. population.

Pew Research points out that "Hispanics have accounted for more than half of total U.S. population growth since 2010." From 2010 to 2021 the Hispanic population grew by 12 million.

According to Pew, most of this Hispanic population growth was due to about 1 million newborn Hispanics being born each year during the 2010s. Furthermore, Pew says the median age of Hispanics in America is 30 and more than 60% are 35 years old or less.

What does this rapid Hispanic growth mean for the U.S.? Writing in the Atlantic in 2015, Alexia Fernandez Campbell compelling stated: "Every 30 seconds, a Latino turns 18 and becomes eligible to vote. That's about 66,000 every month, or 800,000 every year, according to the Pew Research Center."

This yearly increase in new U.S.-born Hispanic voters is projected to continue for at least the next two decades.

North Dakota had highest Hispanic growth rate

A curious Pew statistic showed North Dakota led the nation in the highest percentage increase in Hispanic population growth from 2010-2019. The Hispanic population more than doubled (129%) to 31,500.

Multiple sources remarked the Hispanics who moved to North Dakota in the last decade came for jobs in the oil and gas industry. Willing to work in the dangerous and hard labor oil industry in the brutal winters of North Dakota is a testament to the hard work ethic of Hispanics.

President Biden shut down construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline in North Dakota on his first day in office. The pipeline was projected to be able to employ 11,000 high-pay workers.

In 2019, Daniela Hurtado of KFYR TV in North Dakota reported: "The rise of (the Hispanic) population has created a community full of hope searching for the American Dream... opportunities (in oil industry jobs) have inspired thousands of Hispanics to relocate to North Dakota."

After Texas, North Dakota is the second highest oil-producing state. The Biden Administration's "war on oil" has surely affected Hispanic jobs in North Dakota and throughout the US oil and gas industry.

Historic election for Hispanic Republicans

Despite Hispanics being one in five people in America, they have poor representation in the Senate and House. Currently, in the U.S. Senate there are only six (4D,2R) Hispanics who hold office. In the U.S. House only 46 (33D, 13R) representatives are Hispanic equating to just 10.6% of the 435 representatives.

In recent years the GOP has been reaching out to Hispanic and other minority communities. The New York Times reported on Oct 11: "The (midterm election) lineup of 67 (people of color) Republican candidates is historic -- 32 Latinos, 22 Black candidates, 11 Asian Americans and two Native Americans, according to the National Republican Congressional Committee." Politico said recently, "House Republicans could be on track to increase their number of Latino members in 2023 by 50 percent -- or more -- after concerted recruitment efforts and a slew of summer primary wins by Hispanic and Latino candidates."

Vox said there were a record number of 42 Republican Latinas in this year’s House seat primaries and 17 won. Vox remarked, "If there’s a red wave in 2022, it will be powered by Latina candidates.”

Republicans may be awakening a sleeping giant. In the 2022 midterms everyone may soon see the elephant in the room -- Hispanic Republicans.

¡Dios, familia, mucho trabajo -- Vota Republicano! (God, family, lots of work -- Vote Republican!)

