Greta Thunberg attacks greenie COP27 UN summit and who is to argue with her?

The United Nations is holding a ritzy greenie summit extravaganza called COP27 in the tourist mecca of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

Last time we heard about that place, it was the site of a bloody Islamist massacre of tourists that left 224 dead, back in 2015.

Nice place.

Now they're holding a pricey United Nations summit, no different from all the other summits that came before it. The agenda, of course, is to shake money out of the "rich" countries on nominal behalf of the poor, and watch it all go to consultants.

These extravaganzas attact the Davos crowd, plus world leaders, reportedly some 90 of them, as well as rich characters like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, exhorting us to ride the bus and eat bugs, while they jet in on a humongous carbon trail from their private jets, drink white wine and dine on chateaubriand and lobster for the trouble of telling us. Big corporations, steeped in wokester ideology known as ESG, serve as moneybag sponsors -- Microsoft, Vodafone, Coca-Cola, Cisco, and Boston Consulting, are a few noted on the COP27 website, and there likely are more. Their job is making money and they see government money.

Naturally, Joe Biden is going. Since when has the dotard-in-chief ever turned down an opportunity to make a fool of himself on the world stage? We can expect Biden wandering off and getting lost, Biden farting for royalty, Biden having "bathroom incidents" and Biden wondering why no one wants to stand next to him in the world leader photos, which are all hallmarks of his past travel to such events. Anyone who thinks this one will be different is living in fantasyland.

What's interesting here is that some significant world leaders are skipping the shakedown this time. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has no intention of going, he's got work to do to fix the U.K. economy, which needs doing. Nor is King Charles, who reportedly was persuaded by the U.K.'s previous prime minister, Liz Truss, to not go to the summit, likely because it flamed of leftist politics, which the King needs to avoid.

Vlad Putin of Russia is not going, for obvious reasons. Xi Jinping of China, whose nation emits more carbon dioxide than anyone else's, can't be bothered, either. So, expect Joe and the Eurochickens, cheek to jowl with the corporate big money, make the pious show as third world nations that have mismanaged their finances, clamor for multi-billion-dollar bailouts in the name of going green.

Which is now starting to see pushback from greenie fanatics, who are used to drawing a lot of attention through their protest antics. Such as Greta Thunberg, the queen bee of these activist groups:

“I’m not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited,” Thunberg said. "COPs are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing.” Thunberg first attended the COP summit in 2019, when she was just 16 years old. After a 1-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she attended the COP26 in 2021 and became an outspoken critic of the conference calling the whole summit “a failure.” The COP conferences “are not really meant to change the whole system”, Thunberg said to a crowd in London on Sunday, noting that instead of pushing for radical change, it encourages gradual progress. “So as it is, the COPs are not really working, unless, of course, we use them as an opportunity to mobilize,” Thunberg insisted.

Just as a stopped clock is right twice a day, so is Thunberg. She rightly points out that these summits are consultant-fests and money-shoveling festivals, and corporate hog wallow to boot. They are virtue-signalers, not the green new deal as she wants, and certainly not anything useful as the rest of us who know that global warming is a scam want. They're just a power grab, a moneyfest and the logical culmination of all the greenie madness out there.

If the COP27 summit were a serious matter, they'd feature the someone from Sri Lanka, stepping forward and offering the cautionary tale of going green to world leaders and the press-- your people starving, your nation bankrupt, your government fallen, and your capital on fire. That's the green agenda, taken to the absolute hilt, courtesy of these back-slapping international conferences.

I checked to see if whoever it is who's now running Sri Lanka is coming, and found a small reference to the ministry of power and energy talking COP27 in the Sri Lankan press. Maybe the guy is going. The COP27 website, very fancy and done by the best of coders, with lots of space dedicated to catering ... doesn't mention Sri Lanka.

