Thanks for nothing, John Durham

Raise your hands, anyone who thought special counsel John Durham's probe into the outrageous treatment of President Trump by the Obama FBI, DOJ, CIA, and State Department was ever going to amount to anything.

Anyone?

No one?

Me neither.

As Durham's investigative "work" finally wraps up, it's embarrassingly obvious he's just another swamp creature with a nice suit, a bad goatee, and no spine.

A stroll back in time to May 2019, makes Durham's ensuing abdication of duty abundantly clear. Back then, Fox News's Brooke Singman described Durham as "aggressive, tireless, and fair."

Three years later, we can see that Durham's been about as aggressive as a Prince Edward Island oyster in a foul mood. If he's been tireless, it's been strictly in service to his Deep State masters. And when all the major players involved in the attempted coups against Pres. Trump walk with their pensions, licenses, and CNN jobs firmly in hand — and they will — you can throw "fair" right out the window.

Your first clue that this investigation would be merely a sham of a travesty of a farce was Singman pointing out in her article that Durham has done highly sensitive work for "both sides of the aisle." In other words, Durham was the Mitt Romney of special investigators: a Democrat wolf in RINO clothing.

Clue #2 from this three-year-old article was the Fox writer elaborating on how Durham's boss, then–attorney general Bill Barr, was working "collaboratively" with FBI head honcho Chris Wray (who's currently hunting down conservatives); CIA director Gina Haspel (who stated that "Trump was like a six-year-old" and that we're on our way to a "right-wing coup"); and DoJ inspector general Michael Horowitz, who's made a career of not noticing Democrat malfeasance.

Talk about a stacked deck. Everyone running the Durham show was a NeverTrump, and they collaborated!

As it ends not with a bang, but a whimper, what has the Durham special investigation accomplished?

Not a thing.

FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was convicted of lying to a FISA court, allowing the Feebs to continue spying on a sitting president. His punishment?

Probation.

And despite his conviction for lying to a federal court, his law license was later reinstated, proving once again that the swamp always protects its own.

Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann was indicted for lying to the FBI. His defense team admitted he lied but claimed that his lies were immaterial. A D.C. jury bought that absolute baloney, and, unlike General Mike Flynn, Sussmann strolled out of court with an acquittal, his reputation and savings intact, and a smile on his weaselly face.

The final act of this pretend investigation is the current trial of Igor Danchenko, both a contributor to the absurd Steele dossier and a paid FBI informant. John Durham's making the case that Danchenko tricked the poor, gullible FBI into investigating both candidate and president Trump. That would be the same poor, gullible FBI that later hired Danchenko simply to protect their lying Feeb behinds. Whether Danchenko is acquitted or gets a slap on the wrist depends on whatever ending the Deep State would like to serve up to the public, nothing more.

FBI directors Comey, Mueller, and Wray are all sitting down to a nice dinner about now, not a care in the world. Even though they tried mightily to take down a sitting, duly elected president.

Proven liars and co-conspirators like Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page are probably smiling at this moment as they review their bank statements.

Vile trolls like the CIA's John Brennan and James Clapper, although furiously promoting every rumor, falsehood, and slander under the sun against Pres. Trump, are no doubt busy scheduling their next high-paying TV gigs.

Barry and Hillary, undoubtedly the prime movers of those seditious and anti-American plots, are surely relaxing in their luxe mansions at this very moment, contemplating their next lucrative podcast or appearance.

All the Democrat pols, their billionaire donors, Big Tech, and our mendacious left-wing media, haven't a care in the world. They conspired to remove one of the most effective presidents in my lifetime, and they know they've gotten away with it.

And Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, William Barr, Mitt Romney, Mike Pence, and far too many RINOs to count are just fine with that. They're good at writing threatening letters demanding information they know they'll never get, and little else.

It appears that all the injustices perpetrated against President Trump for nigh unto seven years now will be swept under the rug. No one will be punished, there will be no justice, and the swamp creatures will laugh long and hard at the special counsel's long, drawn out, and thoroughly useless "investigation."

To John Durham, on behalf of the American people, I say, "Thanks for nothing!"

