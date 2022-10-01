Pelosi says that DeSantis should stop sending illegals to the north because Florida farmers ‘need them to pick crops’

As Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida, Nancy Pelosi’s first thought seems to have been the harvest (what crops are picked in October?) in Florida and the purported need for illegal immigrants to pick the mature plants. She claimed that farmers there are “angry.” Via the UK Daily Mail:

'We have a shortage of workers in our country,' Pelosi said as an argument for the country needing immigration reform. 'You see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers saying 'why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here,'' she claimed. 'But that doesn't mean that we don't recognize our moral responsibility as well,' the California Democrat added.

The video of her lurching through her remarks with bizarre hand gestures is worth watching just to see her stumble when she starts to refer to Trump as “the President,” catches herself and becomes slightly incoherent’

Do we really have a shortage of workers? The official unemployment rate is low, to be sure, but millions have sumply dropped out of the workforce, able to support themselves with public assistance and/or the help of loved ones (or crime).

Employment rate of men in the United States from 1990 to 2021

Source: Statista

Pelosi clearly wants an illegal underclass to work for low wages in order to keep idle a class of American layabouts.

That’s her and the Democrats’ version of compassion.

Hat tip: Arnold Cusumariu