State Department takes its eye off the ball

Even if DEI were a worthwhile endeavor, instead of a method of tearing apart society with racial grievances, this would be a colossal waste of time and misdirection of attention and effort in a world on the brink of nuclear showdown, with many of our key relationships in crisis (for instance, Saudi Arabia).

Jimmy Quinn in National Review Online:

The State Department is planning a massive DEI-focused event expected to involve more than a dozen federal agencies and up to 50,000 government employees, National Review has learned. The overarching goal is to mobilize department employees around diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) principles and “psychological safety at work,” and it’s a “mission imperative,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NR in a statement.

Called the “10 Day DEIA Interagency Equity Pursuit Challenge,” the initiative will involve purely voluntary activities, during non-work hours, intended to educate federal-government employees about a range of topics. It will conclude in December with a “reflection rally” and a Jeopardy-style game that organizers hope will actively involve participants.

“Mental health and diversity equity inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) are closely connected,” reads an overview of the event posted on the State Department’s website.