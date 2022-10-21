MSM covering up Mandela Barnes’s crazy tweets the same way they did Hunter Biden’s laptop

The legacy media in this country are nothing but propaganda organs for the Democrat party that has been captured by the far left. Just as they dismissed the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop in order to corruptly influence the 2020 presidential election, they are now covering a series of disturbing tweets from Wisconsin’s Democrat nominee for the Senate seat held by Ron Johnson, a dedicated warrior for the truth on Covid, Russiagate and much more.

That Barnes was ever elected to any significant office (he is Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin) and is within 3 points of Johnson on a weighted poll average is a disgrace. Alana Goodman of the Free Beacon reports on tweets of his that just surfaced revealing a dangerous naivete (that’s the charitable interpretation) or downright nuttiness of his approach to the Middle East:

Mandela Barnes (Public domain picture)

Mandela Barnes, the Democratic Senate candidate in Wisconsin, praised Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei for supporting Black Lives Matter, said he wanted to be the "Dennis Rodman" of the Assad regime, and used his Twitter account to defend some of the world’s most notorious dictators and repressive regimes. On Jan. 1, 2015, Barnes applauded a Twitter post by Khamenei that slammed the U.S. government over slavery "The issue of US govt oppression against blacks is a 100s year-old issue," wrote Khamenei, adding the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Barnes "liked" Khamenei’s post on Twitter and responded to the Iranian leader: "The first tweet of 2015 from @khamenei_ir is #BlackLivesMatter. Let that sink in. May This be a most wonderful year for you and yours." (snip) "I'd like to pull a Rodman next. I should have hopped that fence to Syria when I had the chance," wrote Barnes on April 9, 2013, a few weeks after Assad’s regime carried out a deadly Sarin gas attack against its opposition. He also opposed efforts by the United States to aid the Syrian opposition after Assad’s use of chemical weapons. "Seeing school administrators plead for more state aid, but seeing that our country is able to send weapons to Syria makes me more anti war," wrote Barnes in June 2013.

According to a Google search https://www.google.com/search?q=mandela+barnes+Khameni&oq=mandela+barnes+Khameni&aqs=chrome..69i57.5242j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8, not a single non-conservative outlet has picked up on the story.

Unsurprisingly, Gallup reports that trust in the media has reached a new low. Via the Washington Examiner:

“Just 7% of Americans have ‘a great deal’ of trust and confidence in the media, and 27% have ‘a fair amount,” said Gallup in dishing up the depressing news for media outlets. “Meanwhile, 28% of U.S. adults say they do not have very much confidence and 38% have none at all in newspapers, TV and radio. Notably, this is the first time that the percentage of Americans with no trust at all in the media is higher than the percentage with a great deal or a fair amount combined,” according to the survey analysis.

Ron Johnson has noticed, and tweeted (without being censored… so far) about it:

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who's seeking reelection this year against Barnes tweeted Thursday: "Mandela Barnes cannot be trusted with foreign policy in the Senate. He praised Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, defended [Syrian President] Bashar al-Assad, and went on Russian television to criticize American police officers. He does not have the judgment to be a Senator."

There is no way that an honest media would keep this information from Wisconsin voters. Kurt Schlichter’s expression “garbage media” is to the point.