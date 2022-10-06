'No one f**** with a Biden'?

If there's one thing worse than having a dotard for a president, it's having a foul-mouthed dotard for a president.

Which brings us to Joe Biden, whose handlers couldn't prevent this one from "gracing" the news, according to Politico:

Biden says on hot mic: "No one fucks with a Biden..." pic.twitter.com/Oo814Z8JY1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2022

Talk about obnoxious talk. Politico reports that apparently, he talks like this all the time in private, signaling that he's even uglier on the inside than his outward appearances would suggest. That, plus always being butt naked in some situation or another paints which a memorable picture one can't unremember.

Aside from the toilet mouth though, the bravado of it, as if to sound as though he's just defeated Corn Pop once again, is in some ways even worse than the bad language.

He really thinks no one effs with a Biden? Really?

This news comes as OPEC has done a number on him, opting to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, just ahead of midterms, in response to Biden's pleadings to them to raise production instead.

According to this sharp editorial from the Wall Street Journal:

As diplomatic humiliations go, it’s hard to top Wednesday’s decision by Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies to cut oil production by two million barrels a day despite U.S. entreaties and a looming global recession. News broke over the weekend that OPEC and its allies, including Russia, were contemplating cutting their production targets by one million barrels a day at their meeting this week. They want higher prices, and the prospect that this means rising gasoline prices before the November election sent the White House into overdrive. CNN reported that senior Biden officials lobbied the Saudis, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to oppose the production cuts. According to CNN, draft White House talking points for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that she inform our Mideast allies that “There is great political risk to your reputation and relations with the United States and the west if you move forward.” The talking points also explained that production cuts would be a “total disaster.” A White House official told CNN “it’s important everyone is aware of just how high the stakes are.” The stakes certainly are high for the Biden Administration, which has claimed credit for this summer’s decline in gasoline prices. The Saudis heard all this—and then raised their production cuts by an additional million barrels a day. They don’t seem to think risking relations with the U.S. is all that big a deal. And they put friendly relations with Russia above their “reputation” in the U.S.

They certainly showed him who was boss after that pathetic show. They effed "with a Biden." And they are going to get away with it as energy prices for Americans soar to sky-high levels.

It's sorry stuff because Joe is going to just bend over and take it, hoping that his blaming of these very smart, very masterly, OPEC+ oil producers persuades voters that it's their fault, not Biden's, as gas hits $6 or $8 a gallon at the pump and voters get ready to cast their ballots.

They call it October surprise, and Joe just got surprised.

So much for Biden's claim to have lowered oil prices, or his pretensive claim to being an experienced diplomat. The Saudis took one look at him, added up all his errors and stupidities, including succoring the evil regime in Iran which directly threatens them; singling out the Saudis for humiliation over their human rights record; boneheadedly halting U.S. domestic energy production, spending down the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, leaving the U.S. with record-low reserves and therefore no leverage, as well as the broader picture of a coming global recession based on the Bidenite government spendathon, which could cut demand for oil, and decided to pull the trigger.

They cut production. All of Joe's calls to them pleading that they do otherwise were for nothing. All of that Strategic Petroleum Reserve oil spent to keep prices down was for nothing. The high prices are now waiting like a monster at the gate, there to bite.

So yeah, they effed with him.

Biden and his allied Democrats can see what is happening and know what the consequences for them are going to be come November as gas prices soar and voters head for the polls.

They are vowing "revenge" since "no one f**** with a Biden," threatening to pull out U.S. troops and weapons systems from the region.

The Guardian reports: