New York to send migrants to tent city on island

New York's Democrat mayor, Eric Adams, recently revealed that he is directing that tent towns to house migrants be built on Randall's Island, a relatively secluded island off the Bronx. The tents would provide shelter for roughly 500 border-crossers and illegal aliens.

As it stands now, the vast majority of the approximately 16,000 border-crossers and illegal aliens who have been bussed to New York, a sanctuary city, remain in the city's overcrowded homeless shelter system. As a result, Adams originally stated that he would begin housing migrants in tent towns in a parking lot in the Bronx. Since then, he has changed his mind and will ship them to the island. (Randall's Island isn't exactly Martha's Vineyard, but then Adams is no DeSantis.)

Not to be outdone, New York's Democrat governor, Kathy Hochul, is calling on roughly 100 National Guard reservists to help build the new tent cities where arrivals and excess migrants will be housed.

It's hard to fathom why New York has so much difficulty dealing with just 16,000 migrants — approximately 0.3% of those who have crossed our southern border since Biden took office — when its politicians have previously made it clear that the open border is no big deal and is, in fact, a good thing.

"Progressive" politicians are claiming migrants should stay in Florida so they can help "pick the crops," bussing them to military installations, and confining them to an island and hoping they can't swim.

Democrats who run self-proclaimed "sanctuaries" for illegal aliens consistently show themselves to be the worst kind of frauds. Instead of being allowed to live in mansions and gated communities, they should have to join the "migrants" in tent cities on parking lots in the Bronx and on Randall's Island.

Image: Krystalb97 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).