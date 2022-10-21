Move over ‘Gender Queer’—there’s a new obscene book in schools

More and more parents are beginning to speak out about the openly pornographic material on school bookshelves. We’re talking the type of material that would put a shopkeeper in prison were he to sell it to a minor—but put it in a school library and, suddenly, it’s all about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The latest example puts to shame Gender Queer, which has long held the title of the most obscene school library book. What’s even worse is that the book doesn’t come from a school in Massachusetts or California. Instead, it comes from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Stillwater is in north-central Oklahoma, in Payne County. That county voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2020 election, giving him 60% of the votes. Biden received only 37% of the votes, with the remainder going to other candidates. This is a conservative region.

However, up until recently, even in conservative regions, too few people took school board elections very seriously or delved too deeply into the politics of those teaching in their public schools. If the teachers were credentialed, that was good. And if someone ran for the school board claiming to have some sort of higher degree in education, that was even better. However, it’s dawning on parents that, thanks to their naivete and good faith, the people they’ve blindly accepted in classrooms or appointed to school boards are terrible human beings who are grooming their children.

Image: School board meeting. Twitter screen grab.

The latest example comes from the Stillwater Public Schools. At a school board meeting, a father stood up and read a brief passage from Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, a book available in a middle school library in that district. (It’s also available as a video.) According to the blurb on Amazon, it’s “the funniest book you’ll ever read about death.” It even has an homage to Jane Austen:

It is a universally acknowledged truth that high school sucks. But on the first day of his senior year, Greg Gaines thinks he's figured it out. The answer to the basic existential question: How is it possible to exist in a place that sucks so bad? His strategy: remain at the periphery at all times. Keep an insanely low profile. Make mediocre films with the one person who is even sort of his friend, Earl. This plan works for exactly eight hours. Then Greg's mom forces him to become friends with a girl who has cancer. This brings about the destruction of Greg's entire life. Fiercely funny, honest, heart-breaking--this is an unforgettable novel from a bright talent, now also a film that critics are calling "a touchstone for its generation" and “an instant classic.”

What the blurb neglects to mention is that the book is obscene. Don’t take my word for it. Just listen to what a father at a school board meeting read from the book and has to say about it. Warning: This is very unsafe for work.

The book is still showing as available in the library as of today. This is what 13-year-olds have access to at school. pic.twitter.com/KshJIGD0tD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2022

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how good or amusing the book is. What matters is that it’s completely inappropriate for children. Also, to the people who say, “Well, that’s how kids talk nowadays,” the only reason they do is that our obscene culture teaches them to do so. Take away the cultural pressures and watch our children return to a time of greater innocence.

As we head to the midterms, all eyes are on congressional and gubernatorial races. It’s possible, though, that the most important races are the ones for your local school boards. Pay close attention to the candidates because they’re the ones who will set the tone in America for generations to come.