A letter from England about Liz Truss’s downfall

The big news out of England has been that Liz Truss lost the Prime Minister’s office after only 45 days, the shortest term in history. In her place, a man named Jeremy Hunt is now the de facto leader of the disintegrating Tory party. Many people think the problem wasn’t Truss’s ideas but, instead, the fact that she didn’t understand that significant changes are best made incrementally. Others see something more sinister, which is that the entrenched powers, which are allied ideologically if not actually, with China, didn’t like her pro-UK policies.

A dear friend of mine in England sent me her perspective on what happened. I’m reprinting her email with her permission:

I'm sure you cannot have missed what has been happening in the dystopian country across the pond, which used to be called the United Kingdom but which is shortly to be renamed The Once-Great British Banana Republic (banana shortages expected any time soon).

In nearly seventy years I cannot ever remember anything like the last few weeks. Every time we switch on the TV or look at our phones/tablets it's as though we are back in 1460 at the height of the Wars of the Roses with those in power battling it out and new heads rolling every day. I think I'm right in saying that we have now had the shortest-reigning Prime Minister in history, the shortest-reigning Chancellor in history, and the shortest-reigning Home Secretary in history.

It all started as some sort of "coup" (there really is no other word for it) when Truss, the PM who resigned, brought in a mini-budget that the money markets (and probably other global organisations) didn't like because it actually embodied true Conservative values. After that, things moved very quickly. Suddenly, Truss was forced to sack the very intelligent Ghanaian Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (who had committed no sin other than to deliver her budget), and the globalist Jeremy Hunt was parachuted in to replace him.

If you didn't know, Hunt has overseen years of chaos in the National Health Service, has a Chinese wife, embraces whole-heartedly the Chinese Zero Covid option, including very long, hard lockdowns, and was opposed to Brexit. He also lost to Boris in the Conservative leadership election a few years ago and came nowhere in the recent leadership election that Truss won. So, the man whom nobody wants and who supports ideas that no one likes is now in the second most important job in the country and has been telling Truss what to do for the last couple of weeks.

The excellent Home Secretary, a black woman called Suella Braverman, who takes a firm line on reducing illegal immigration, was sacked last night by Truss and Hunt on a technicality (but in reality, because she can't support Hunt's agenda). She had a 90-minute shouting match with them before she agreed to go. Hunt then promptly brought in (via Truss) a person called Grant Shapps, who has been absolutely useless as Transport Secretary, to run the Home Office.

Now Truss has stepped down, and the new leadership (i.e. PM) contest will be between (1) Rishi Sunak (former Chancellor who squandered £400 billion pounds on Covid payments, is a chum of Mr Hunt, and lost the last leadership contest), (2) Penny Mordaunt (also lost in previous leadership contest), (3) probably several unknowns—and also (4) Boris Johnson! God help us! (People are suggesting online that No. 10 Downing Street should be fitted with a revolving door.)

I am pretty certain that Britain is now being run by the WEF and IMF and that the Conservatives will be finished by, or before, the next election (some time between 2023 and 2025). They ceased to be conservatives in any sense of the word some time ago and have blatantly broken all manifesto promises from the 2019 general election and ignored the wishes of the electorate.

I am sure you can understand my feelings, as you are currently experiencing something of the same with your own country being run by organisations or people behind the scenes who are pulling the strings. It is quite obvious that Biden is simply a puppet, but I have never quite been able to work out who are the people to whom he answers. Now, many in this country are also asking themselves “Who does the ‘Conservative’ party answer to?”