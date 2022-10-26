In the face of certain defeat, the Democrats implode

The poll numbers and the mood of the nation indicate that the Democrats are on track to receive an emphatic routing during the midterms.

Biden’s misgovernance has caused immeasurable suffering for the citizens.

The annual inflation rate still remains at 8.2 percent causing the prices of regular items to skyrocket.

The border is open causing human trafficking and the smuggling of illicit drugs. The influx of millions of illegal migrants includes violent criminals, terrorists, and lifetime welfare recipients.

The Democrats have also demonstrated totalitarian proclivities.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Democrats imposed lockdowns and advocated vaccine mandates overriding the freedom of choice and movement which is an inherent right in a democracy.

Biden attempted to set up a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ that planned to sit in judgment of the utterances of citizens.

Parents who opposed the teaching of critical race theory in school were branded as domestic terrorists.

Congress's January 6 Committee exists to persecute political opponents. Many January 6 protestors have been subjected to draconian punishment as well as imprisonment without trial. President Trump continues to be hounded by the Democrats through probes on myriad fronts.

The situation abroad is catastrophic.

Biden’s withdrawal caused instability in Afghanistan. There are now reports that al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations are in control of that troubled nation.

A Department of Defense whistleblower report revealed that 324 of the individuals the Biden administration evacuated from Afghanistan and welcomed into the U.S. have appeared on terror watch lists, and U.S. authorities don't know where they are.

The war in Ukraine continues to rage. The U.S. has sent over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine with no transparency nor accountability.

The Democrats have no solutions to the above problems.

The Democrats have done nothing to improve the lives of citizens. In fact, they have their fingerprints most of the hardships that citizens are suffering.

With the prospect of certain defeat looming over them, there is chaos in Democrat quarters.

The following are some instances:

When asked about Biden’s preposterous claim that Georgia voting laws were the equivalent of “Jim Crow 2.0,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre suggested voter suppression could occur despite high turnout. Morons don't always comprehend oxymorons.

REPORTER: "President Biden last year likened the new Georgia voting law to 'Jim Crow in the 21st century, but turnout so far...has smashed midterm records."



KJP: "High turnout and voter suppression can be happening at the same time." pic.twitter.com/fdJdpynmbs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2022

Kanye West’s despicable antisemitic remarks are receiving rare attention and condemnation from the Democrats. This is not because they care for the Jewish people. It's because Kanye is perceived as pro-Trump and his comments can be linked to Trump.

MSNBC carried a piece ‘explaining Kanye’s and Trump’s antisemitism’ – the heading of the piece states: “Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish.” Once again morons don’t comprehend oxymorons. Trump's favorite daughter is a convert to Judaism.

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan who called Israel an Apartheid state invited another hater of Israel and antisemite, Rep. Ilhan Omar, to talk about Trump’s antisemitism. The self-righteous seldom comprehend irony.

“The former President knowingly, repeatedly invokes dual loyalty tropes that are harmful and dangerous. ... Anti-Semitism is on the rise and all of us have a responsibility to condemn it," @IlhanMN says to @MehdiRHasan in reaction to Donald Trump's latest bigotry. pic.twitter.com/HIzaNPCE6C — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) October 17, 2022

Recently, during an interview, transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney claimed to have asked Biden to endorse transgenderism with no restrictions -- and Biden did.

Joe Biden says “it’s wrong” for states to ban sex reassignment surgery and puberty blockers for kids. pic.twitter.com/INu6ncxHQ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs was ambiguous about vaccine mandates for kids. This vagueness must be interpreted as being pro mandate for children.

Katie Hobbs won't say if she supports forcing Arizona kids to be vaccinated for Covid in order to attend school.



Her response was "uhhh..." pic.twitter.com/D5w4rSuu1Y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2022

Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams claimed that abortion can help address inflation issues.

.@staceyabrams says abortion can help address inflation issues: "Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas, it’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue." pic.twitter.com/BNHJWqKRpa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 19, 2022

Biden relentlessly fear-mongered at an event to promote the latest booster vaccine against COVID-19. He even referred to the possibility of an annual COVID-19 shot.

But why would any vaccines be needed when Biden himself declared that the "pandemic is over" during a "60 Minutes" interview last month ago?

Biden today: “This is a global health emergency.”



Biden in September: “The pandemic is over.” pic.twitter.com/4CFaqmv9Kv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2022

Reporter as Biden gets COVID booster: "Mr. President, is COVID still a national emergency?



Biden: "It's a necessity to deal with making sure it doesn't become one." pic.twitter.com/hjN06IHK5n — Media Research Center (@theMRC) October 25, 2022

An MSNBC contributor made a preposterous claim that Republicans want to enslave women and persecute black people.

.@DrJasonJohnson on Republicans: "You’re talking about people who want to imprison women in their bodies & make them subjective to men. Who don’t think black people should have a right to do anything but play sports. A group of people who attack everybody of a different religion" pic.twitter.com/ArPgegiqRo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 24, 2022

The Democrats in the media, i.e., the mainstream media, compared the GOP to Nazis for pledging to fix the economy and inflation.

.@MatthewJDowd: "I’m not going to say that the GOP are Nazis ... but it certainly sounds very familiar to what happened in Germany, which is a bunch of citizens, Adolf Hitler gets a third of the vote ... they went along because he said he would solve the economy & fix inflation" pic.twitter.com/jex03IEaMZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 25, 2022

When asked about inflation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was a need to change the subject.

.@SpeakerPelosi: "When I hear people talk about inflation, as I heard there, we have to change that subject. Inflation is a global phenomenon ... It’s not — the fight is not about inflation, it’s about the cost of living." pic.twitter.com/J541R2C16F — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 24, 2022

Marco Rubio's canvasser was brutally attacked while campaigning.

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida



He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

On Monday, a group of progressive Democrats wrote a letter to Biden urging him to pursue a diplomatic solution for the war in Ukraine. When war-hungry Democrats pushed back very aggressively, the letter summarily was retracted in just one day.

John Fetterman, Democrat Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, who is still suffering from debilitating symptoms of a stroke from May, began his debate by bidding goodnight to his audience.

ABC27's Dennis Owens: "What qualifies you to be a U.S. Senator?"



John Fetterman: "Hi, goodnight, everybody. I'm running to serve Pennsylvania. [@DrOz] is running to use Pennsylvania. Here's a man that spent more than $20 million...to try to buy that seat." #PASen pic.twitter.com/RPyXN8H6Tb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 26, 2022

Joe Biden wished a happy birthday to, who else, President Kamala Harris.

Biden tells Kamala Harris: "Happy birthday to a great president" pic.twitter.com/VNB9r9P5nT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2022

Joe Biden was lost again, on the White House lawn.

JUST IN - Joe Biden gets lost AGAIN trying to find his way into the White House.



This is a national emergency. pic.twitter.com/PBvVpOS4aG — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 24, 2022

MSNBC's host, Nicolle Wallace, suggested that U.S. elections probably need foreign supervision.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: "The threats to our elections in two-and-a-half weeks are so pervasive and so dire -- they include violence -- do you think it’s time to ask for friends and allies to come over and help us monitor our elections?" pic.twitter.com/kDAzqSHR8F — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 24, 2022

Finally, the bitterest loser in U.S. history who celebrates her birthday today, Hillary Clinton, emerged to baselessly claim: "Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election.”

Seldom has any human being been so revolting both in terms of utterances and presentation.

My message for @indivisibleteam, and everyone else:



We can't save our democracy with action only on the big-time, big-name races.



We have to save democracy at the state level, too. Join us. https://t.co/3ohzw7jrRKpic.twitter.com/JJOmVAg2V7 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 25, 2022

So what do we have here?

A nauseating combination of entitlement, arrogance, incompetence, mendacity, overstatement, hypocrisy, chaos, confusion, bigotry, fear-mongering, empty virtue-signaling, and political skullduggery.

The Democrats have exposed themselves to be elitist, insensitive, inconsiderate to people suffering, anti-family, anti-children, anti-freedom, and anti-common sense.

If that wasn’t enough they exploit an elderly man suffering from dementia and a stroke victim showing signs of brain malfunction, for power.

This could have been laughed off as the rage of the dying flame if the rule of law existed.

Alas, these agents of anarchy control power, often irrespective of electoral outcomes. They control various the deep state, government agencies, and the bureaucracy. They have street power with their protest wing and their riot groups. They control the media and loyally carry the message not only in the U.S. but around the world. They have strong ties with various global intragovernmental organizations such as the U.N. and NATO.

The Democrats know that a majority in the legislative branch is the only way to prevent Trump from running in 2024. It also prevents any probes into their pandemic profiteering, their abuse of power and corruption, and the myriad Biden scandals and instances of misgovernance.

There are already reports that the Biden administration may be interfering with elections. If they still lose, they can reject the results, claim the contest was rigged due to misinformation, voter suppression, or once again, Vladimir Putin. They could sit in protest or refuse to accept the legitimacy of the newly elected House.

Some of their agents are already laying the moral ground for rejecting the results, claiming that a GOP victory will be the death of democracy.

If the current trends hold up, Republicans are likely to take over at least the House and quite possibly the Senate, too, along with many state offices.



This is how democracies die, both at home and abroad. https://t.co/L19xGFbC7x — Max Boot 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@MaxBoot) October 24, 2022

When Trump was inaugurated in 2017, the GOP controlled the Senate, the House, and the White House. Yet the Democrats created tons of chaos and managed to secure the appointment of a special counsel to probe phony claims of Trump-Russia collusion.

The probe proceeded for around two years and hung like a sword over the Trump administration. The chaos and instability slowed the pace of the implementation of Trump's agenda. The relentless propaganda about treason and instability probably cost the GOP the House in 2019.

The GOP must understand that merely winning the midterm elections may not be enough.

They will have to fight back legally and stand before a barrage of vicious attacks from partisan government agencies and the media.

The question that remains is: Is the GOP up to the challenge?

Image: Twitter screen shot