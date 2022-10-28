Hilarious: leftists are pivoting on election denial in real-time

Hillary Clinton jumped the gun predicting a plan to steal the next Presidential election, pivoting to the dreaded scourge of our time ‘election denial.’

Hillary Clinton recently predicted that ‘Right-wing extremists’ already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, in a story overed by Sky News Australia. But none of the socialists of the American media reported this aside from Mediaite, why?

YouTube screengrab

You do have to wonder why they would ignore the prescience of the oracle of Chappaqua, especially on one of their favorite subjects, at least when they lose elections. So perhaps for them, it was too soon, or maybe she has proof of this from powers borne of the underworld and they wouldn’t touch that with a ten-foot cattle prod. We can only speculate at this point.

Nevertheless, the piece even mentions conservative media coverage:

The video was released last week, but got renewed attention this week as conservative critics called out Clinton’s message about the potential legitimacy of the next presidential election. “I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead because, you know what, our opponents certainly are. Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it,” Clinton said in the video.

What is truly fascinating is that we are seeing a visual version of cognitive dissonance in real-time as the socialists of the nation’s media attack conservatives for questioning election results while they deny that the anti-liberty left has ever engaged in the practice.

At issue for the former presidential candidate is the “right-wing controlled Supreme Court,” which she argued could before 2024 give more power to state legislatures to “overturn presidential elections.” Others have sounded the alarm over state legislatures gaining more control in how to conduct elections in 2024. Clinton herself is no stranger to being openly frustrated at election results themselves, referring to her opponent Trump, who defeated her in 2016, in the past as an “illegitimate president.”

The latter being vehemently denied by the left at every turn, the latest example from ABC’s brain trust, better known as ‘The View’. With Whoopi Goldberg claiming that Democrats don’t get violent when they lose elections:

“You just accused us of doing something we didn't do. You said Hillary Clinton didn’t say whatever she didn’t say,”

In this case, Senator Ted Cruz brought receipts, reaching into his jacket to pull out a list of Democratic quotes claiming Republicans from Trump to George W. Bush had stolen elections. To which we can add this latest example.

Just to set the record straight, Real clear investigations did an extensive comparison of the 2021 Capitol Riot, 2020 George Floyd Riots, and 2017 Inauguration Riot to show the ladies on ‘The View’ are as honest as they are intelligent.

Are the liberty deniers really this arrogant that they think they can get away with changing their story so quickly? Do they think they can play ‘Jedi mind tricks’ on us?

This is why everyone should be availing themselves of the sites: Archive.today and the Wayback Machine of the Internet Archive. To keep track of their attempted gaslighting while their lies keep changing.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.