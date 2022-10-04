Herschel Walker becomes target of nasty, leftist, attacks

Just yesterday, Christian Walker, the son of Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, attacked his father accusing of being uncaring, violent, and lying about his past:

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us.



You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.



I’m done. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Christian’s outburst occurred immediately after The Daily Beast claimed that Walker had impregnated a woman in 2009 and paid for her abortion.

It was strange stuff, because Christian is a conservative who has supported Herschel’s candidacy

Had the honor of introducing my dad, @HerschelWalker, last night at Mar a Lago.



I got to preach about how authoritarian and HORRIFIC Democrats are, then got to hug a future senator. Perfect night. pic.twitter.com/JptAUEi7vN — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 3, 2021

Herschel Walker responded by expressing love for his son.

I LOVE my son no matter what

— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 4, 2022

The Daily Beast also claims the woman is a registered Democrat and her allegations were verified by a friend who said she accompanied the woman during the procedure.

The woman claimed to be in possession of a receipt from the abortion clinic, a bank deposit showing an image of Walker’s check reimbursing her for the abortion, and a “get well” card signed by Walker.

Walker has rejected the claims via a Tweet and during an interview with Sean Hannity.

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022

The Daily Beast previously claimed that Walker had fathered three children he had not publicly acknowledged his paternity of as a candidate.

Democrat mouthpiece the New York Times also launched scurrilous attacks on Walker, branding him a sellout to his race. They claimed he shunned his community upon becoming wealthy and famous which is causing his voters to reject him.

The following is a key excerpt from the hit piece:

In a predominantly Black neighborhood of small homes about a block from where Mr. Walker went to high school, nine people, including a man who said he was Mr. Walker’s cousin, gathered on a steamy Saturday in July to eat and talk in the shade. No one planned to vote for Mr. Walker. Most scoffed at the thought. Around the corner, a retired teacher named Alice Pierce said nice things about Mr. Walker’s mother and family, as most people do. “But I’m not going to vote for him, I’ll be honest with you,” she said. Fearful of repercussions in a small town, and out of respect for members of the Walker family who still live in the area, many Black residents in Wrightsville spoke only under the condition of anonymity. ... “Herschel’s not getting the Black vote because Herschel forgot where he came from,” Mr. Dixon said. “He’s not part of the Black community.”

For all these hit pieces, the sources are always anonymous.

The Saturday Night Live ’comedians’ also attacked Walker using a black ‘comedian’ to do a crude stereotype of a black man to portray Walker:

Sen. Mitch McConnell and Herschel Walker have big plans for the Senate. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/3VXqcHJtAo — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2022

All Democrat mouthpieces are claiming that Walker is lagging in the polls and has no chance of winning.

Walker’s candidacy has been backed by President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as part of an effort by Republicans to regain majority control.

So what do we infer from these attacks?

If Walker really had no chance of winning, the Democrats would not have deployed their most vicious character assassins to attack him.

A RealClearPolitics average of all polls shows Walker running merely 0.4 point behind his Democrat rival Raphael Warnock. Walker even has a 3 point lead in some polls.

The contest is close and this is what is causing panic.

So what should Herschel Walker do?

His personal issues must be addressed publicly and immediately.

A family feud is always detrimental to a candidate especially when there are allegations of violence and abandonment. Herschel must do his best to win over his son Christian back and then they must do joint campaign events until election day.

If there are any past personal issues that could be exploited by Democrat character assassins, Herschel must open up about them with his voters in advance. He could relate it to his personality disorder issue. He could claim he has evolved now. But it would be wiser to preemptively address them rather than wait for the attacks and then react.

Walker is already suing the Daily Beast for the abortion claim. He must take similar action against all publications that have concocted vicious falsehoods about him.

But suing won't help because the verdicts of the cases will be out after the elections.

Walker must remind voters that it is not about him, but instead about their lives and that the Democrats are responsible for their suffering. Since they have no constructive solutions, they resort to personal attacks.

He must state that the attacks he is receiving are probably owing to his race.

Walker must remind voters about the racist history of Democrats and how since its founding in 1829, the Democrats have had a history of discrimination against people of color.

Herschel must educate voters on how the Democrats have a long history of defending slavery, which caused the Civil War. People must be educated on the Democrats founding the KKK, pushing Jim Crow laws, perpetrating lynching, and imposing segregation. The public must be educated about how the Democrats fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s. He must cite Joe Biden’s history of racist remarks as an example.

He must remind voters that Democrats want blacks who follow their orders like slaves. When black persons develop a mind of their own and question the Democrats, they become the recipients of the most vicious racist attacks from Democrats. He must cite the examples of Larry Elder, Candace Owen, and other black conservatives.

He must focus on the issues that affect the public.

Most Georgians cite inflation and higher prices as the most important issue to their vote for Senate. The other double-digit issues are the preservation of American democracy (18%) and abortion (13%).

Walker must remind voters all their suffering such as the influx of migrants due to the open borders, record inflation, the crime wave, and the fentanyl crisis have been caused by the Democrats.

Walker must remind voters of the peace and prosperity during the Trump era and that during the COVID-19 crisis in January 2021, inflation was just 1.4.

Walker must reject the Democrat claims that they are the custodians of American democracy. He must remind voters about Biden’s attacks on MAGA Republicans and the raid on Trump’s home.

He must mention how Democrats are attempting to outlaw political opposition by using the arms of the government to persecute Trump supporters.

He must talk about how the Democrats hurt citizens by mandating masks, vaccines, and lockdowns. He must remind people of the Disinformation Governance Board, and Democrats supporting red flags laws that allow the confiscation of guns on suspicion alone.

Pushing this message won't be easy. Warnock’s campaign has purportedly raised $26.3 million in the third quarter of the year. Warnock can engage in a vicious negative campaign. But if money was all that was needed to win, Jeb Bush would be the Republican presidential nominee and Hillary Clinton would be president.

Walker has a sterling opportunity to expose the Democrats for their bigotry and how their misgovernance is ruining the nation.

Based on his recent utterances, it appears Walker is going to give this contest all he has. He is a sportsman and has doubtlessly been in tough contests before.

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube