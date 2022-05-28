Biden's Disinformation Board may be 'paused,' but that's a sketchy claim

Last month, Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified that the Department of Homeland Security had set up a Disinformation Governance Board, to be led by "disinformation expert" Nina Jankowicz.

Jankowicz was among those who dismissed news from a reputable source about Hunter Biden's infamous laptop as "Russian disinformation." She was a proponent of the Clinton campaign–created Steele dossier, which was full of invented claims about President Trump being compromised by the Russians. She also appeared in a cringe-inducing lampoon of a famously silly song from the children's musical Mary Poppins, blaming Republicans for all disinformation.

You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eGV9lpctYn pic.twitter.com/WVQFA2bPmq — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) February 17, 2021

What troubled observers is that Mayorkas was unclear about powers that would be granted to the Board. He just claimed that the board would "work and to equip local communities, to identify individuals who could be descending into violence by reason of ideologies, hate, false narratives, or other disinformation and misinformation propagated on social media and other platforms." That seemed like a dog whistle for targeting political opponents.

The Biden administration's record on honoring democratic values (by respecting political opponents) hasn't exactly been stellar.

The protesters of January 6 are being subjected to draconian punishment. The partisan January 6 Select Committee's sole function is to harass and intimidate political opponents. Parents concerned about their children being indoctrinated with Critical Race Theory were branded as domestic terrorists. Biden branded the "MAGA crowd" as "the most extreme political organization that's existed in recent American history."

Government works for the citizen. It is a citizen's function to sit in judgment of the government, not the other way around. When the government assumes that role and places the citizen under the microscope, it ceases to be democratic.

There were also several open questions about the Board. The obvious question was how it was going to define "disinformation." There were questions and concerns about the authority the board would have and whether it would be constitutional. Would it be just within the realms of social media platforms, or would they collaborate with law enforcement to conduct arrests?

Even their most ardent fans of the Democrats — i.e., the mainstream media found it hard to defend the disinformation board.

GOP lawmakers and conservative commentators did a sterling job in challenging and ridiculing the board.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) opined that "Homeland Security has decided to make policing Americans' speech its top priority." Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and former Democratic representative for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard likened the board to the Ministry of Truth from George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984.

Representatives Mike Turner (R-Ohio) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) wrote that "[g]iven the complete lack of information about this new initiative and the potentially serious consequences of a government entity identifying and responding to 'disinformation,' we have serious concerns about the activities of this new Board."

Republican Federal Communications Commission commissioner Brendan Carr called the board "Orwellian," "un-American," and "unconstitutional."

Finally, after only a few weeks, the unconstitutional board was "paused" while Jankowicz was compelled to resign.

The DHS claimed that the board's intended purpose has been "grossly and intentionally mischaracterized." Mayorkas said, "The board does not aim to police speech and is only aimed at protecting constitutional rights."

The DHS has announced that former DHS secretary Michael Chertoff and former U.S. deputy attorney general Jamie Gorelick, both members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, were to lead a "thorough review and assessment" of the disinformation board.

On the surface, this may sound like good news. Chertoff is a Republican, and Gorelick is a Democrat. The Biden administration can claim that the assessors are bipartisan.

Dig deeper, and you discover that Chertoff is a NeverTrump who once wrote an op-ed in The New York Times, claiming that the Trump administration was hijacking the DHS for political purposes. Chertoff also dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as Russian disinformation. Chertoff is the co-author of the PATRIOT Act that allowed the federal government to spy on its citizens.

The Washington Examiner reported that Gorelick was responsible for directing the FBI and federal prosecutors to ignore information gathered through intelligence investigations prior to 9/11. This was cited by the 9/11 Commission as among the factors that derailed the prevention of the terrorist attack. But instead of testifying at the 9/11 Commission, Gorelick was on the commission.

Chertoff and Gorelick are no better than Jankowicz; it's just that they do not have Mary Poppins song parody TikTok clips or videos that make their intentions apparent. They are the typical dreary variety of Washington insiders who give the impression that they are "serious" people.

Chertoff and Gorelick have to submit the final recommendation within 75 days. During the review, the disinformation board will not convene, and its work will be paused.

Do not for a moment think the Democrats are remorseful about their undemocratic actions and are hence initiating remedial action by "pausing" the board and conducting a detailed review.

The board was "paused" because everything from its name to the hiring of Scary Poppins made its nefarious intentions obvious.

The self-righteous Democrats have always looked upon citizens as inferior beings whom they need to monitor and talk down to. This 2.0 version of the board is merely an act of subterfuge. Two-point-oh will do everything that 1.0 intended to do; they will just not be blatant about their intentions. They will operate from the shadows.

The GOP and the citizen successfully mounted a successful campaign to pause 1.0.

GOP lawmakers must continue to monitor the Department of Homeland Security and various other departments of the federal government to block any such efforts to target citizens. The citizen too must continue to be very watchful.

Image: Twitter screen shot.