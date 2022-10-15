For Joe Biden, inflation is non-existent, but Republicans did it

Joe Biden has no idea where inflation comes from or what to do about it.

But he knows who did it: Republicans did it, and if Republicans take control of Congress and cut his gargantuan spending programs, inflation will somehow get worse.

Which is why we have strange statements like this, which can only make us want to go back to Joe's inintelligible gibberish. According to the Washington Examiner:

“If Republicans take control, the prices are going to go up,” Biden said Friday, arguing GOP lawmakers would claw back the benefits from such laws.

Biden was speaking at a campaign swing in Orange County, California, at a community college in Irvine, with Rep. Katie Porter, who's running for reelection, at his side.

It's complete idiocy. Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, as economist Milton Friedman, icily insisted. Friedman knew what he was talking about -- he was the intellectual author of the Reagan Revolution (and the Chilean Model) which got us out of the Jimmy Carter era of stagflation. Republicans, by and large, advocate for smaller government and less government spending. Biden insists that it's his government spending that brings down costs for Americans, but the CPI just keeps going up. Tell that to people at the grocery store, bozo.

In the Biden tradition of blaming the other guy, he went on to make Republicans into a straw man following his strange claim that tax-cutting and government-spending cutting Republicans would somehow create more inflation:

"I just couldn't disagree more with my Republican friends who say the biggest problem on our economy right now is that working folks are making too much money," the president stated. "Workers are making too much money, and too many people are working. Too many jobs are being filled. I think that's a bunch — as we already said — a bunch of malarkey."

Nobody Republican that we know is saying that -- not even close. Only the last part of his statement was accurate, albeit not in the way the old dotard thought it was: "I think that's a bunch -- as we already said -- a bunch of malarkey."

We would use stronger language.

Then he tried to deny that inflation was a problem at all.

Following the news that inflation was burning as hot as ever, clocking in at a higher-than-expected 8.2%, despite a series of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, Biden explained inflation this way.

“Americans are squeezed by the cost of living: That’s been true for years, and they didn’t need today’s report to tell them that,” Biden said in a statement after the latest report came out. “It’s a key reason I ran for President. Working to give middle-class families some breathing room in dealing with their costs is critical.”

That's downright offensive. He says that since inflation has been around for years, nothing to worry about, as if rising prices going up, and up, and up, isn't some kind of problem for people whose wages are not rising and who lose $6,000 a year on average to the inflation that somehow began appearing on Joe Biden's watch.

His claim to have run for president because of it is a screaming ad to get that clown out of there. And his solution to inflation, which is more government spending, and he doesn't even deny this, is pure gasoline on a raging fire:

“my policies — that Democrats delivered — directly tackles price pressures we saw in today’s report, like healthcare.” “The Inflation Reduction Act locks in lower healthcare premiums for 13 million people, lowers seniors’ prescription drug prices, and caps their out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs at the pharmacy at $2,000 per year,” Biden said. “The Inflation Reduction Act will also lower families’ energy costs in the months ahead.” “Republicans in Congress’s No. 1 priority is repealing the Inflation Reduction Act,” he added. “That’s the exact wrong thing to do in this moment. If Republicans take control of Congress, everyday costs will go up, not down.”

Umm. Joe? Prices went up, not down, following the last porkulus spending bill, grossly misnamed the "Inflation Reduction Act." Americans don't need any more of these kinds of Bidenite "reductions."

After that, he predicted a "slight" recession for Americans, which is an indicator of what he's going to say when the bad times come, and doesn't speak well for his "solutions."

When a normal person is in a hole, he stops digging. He stops doing the thing that is causing the problem. Joe Biden digs deeper, and denies there's a hole at all.

This makes its own argument for throwing this ignorant fool and all his big-spending Democrats out of office come November and 2024. The scare tactic of claiming Republicans will make inflation worse, and only Joe's big spending is going to save us is a Hugo Chavez-like recipe for disaster. We all know what happened to Venezuela, and Joe, if he'd pay a visit to the border, might learn that, too.

Instead, he chooses denial, except that Republicans did it. Addled mind, addled policies. It all makes sense looked at that way. If this isn't a case all by itself for throwing out a guy who doesn't know what he's doing, what is?

Image: CNBC video screen shot, via YouTube