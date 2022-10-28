Democrats’ racism against minorities now fully evident

A few days back, Townhall reported that Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) was prevented from joining the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), the leading caucus for Latino members of Congress.

Some of the notable members of this caucus are Reps. Castro and Escobar.

Flores requested to join CHC in early October but was rejected shortly thereafter.

Why am I not surprised?!? Once again, the party of "inclusion" does it again... https://t.co/cC7ILX1YTi pic.twitter.com/n0DfiYOxmj — Congresswoman Mayra Flores (@repmayraflores) October 26, 2022

Flores is the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress and represents a district along the U.S.-Mexico border that is overwhelmingly Latino.

Now a bit about the CHC.

The CHC Home website states the following:

“It was founded in December 1976 as a legislative service organization of the United States House of Representatives. Today, the CHC is organized as a Congressional Member organization, governed by the Rules of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

The following is stated about the purpose of the CHC:

“The CHC addresses national and international issues and crafts policies that impact the Hispanic community. The function of the Caucus is to serve as a forum for the Hispanic Members of Congress to coalesce around a collective legislative agenda. The Caucus is dedicated to voicing and advancing, through the legislative process, issues affecting Hispanics in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.”

There is no explicit mention that this is strictly a group meant for Democrats.

Sebastian Roa, a spokesman for the CHC, responded to Flores’s exclusion by stating the following:

“Per our bylaws, the CHC is now for Democratic Members. Rep. Flores’ Extreme MAGA values and their attacks on Latinos and our nation’s democracy on January 6 do not align with CHC values.”

It is probably this kind of discrimination that prompted Rep. Mario Diaz Balart and other GOP Members split from the CHC to form the Congressional Hispanic Conference in 2003.

This isn’t the first racist attack faced by Flores.

After her surprise victory during a special election held in June, Flores was subjected to bigoted attacks via advertisements paid for by her Democrat opponent Rep Vicente Gonzalez:

My far left opponent, Vincent Gonzalez, hired a local blogger to run hateful & racist ads against me!



But, I love frijoles & I grew up eating frijoles. I am not embarrassed of my upbringings & frijoles w/tortillas de harina is simply the best. Here's to Miss Frijoles 2022 #TX34 pic.twitter.com/7z5SRGCfUv — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) July 18, 2022

Flores isn’t the only Republican being discriminated against by the Democrats.

Back in June 2021, African American Republican Congressman Byron Donalds from Florida was prevented from joining the Congressional Black Caucus.

Donalds told NBC News at the time:

"The Congressional Black Caucus has a stated commitment to ensuring Black Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. As a newly elected Black Member of Congress, my political party should not exempt me from a seat at the table dedicated to achieving this goal,"

African American Jennifer-Ruth Green, the GOP midterm candidate running in Indiana's 1st Congressional District, recently revealed that the Congressional Black Caucus is supporting her white male Democratic opponent. Rep. Frank Mrvan.

So what happened to Democrats’ commitment to diversity and inclusion?

The diversity in the modern Democrat playbook is based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, etc. However, the most important kind of diversity, the variety of ideas or perspectives is forbidden.

If a person of color questions their group think, they are subjected to the vilest of slurs and acts of discrimination.

When African American businessman Herman Cain topped the polls during the 2011 GOP Primary, the Democrats mounted vicious racist attacks against Cain. ‘Comedian’ Jon Stewart did a rude caricature of Cain, doing a stereotypical black accent. This was at a time when a Democrat African American was President, yet nobody uttered a word to condemn the bigoted attacks Cain faces.

During his Presidential 'campaign’, Joe Biden appeared on "The Breakfast Club" hosted by African American radio host Charlamagne tha God.

When Charlamagne said he had questions regarding Biden’s vision for the black community, Biden derisively interrupted his interviewer saying “if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." It wasn’t just what Biden said but how he said it. In his bigoted mind, he couldn’t fathom a black man daring to question him. Biden’s senility occasionally causes him to be truthful. This is the mindset of a slave owner.

But this should come as no surprise, since the party was founded in 1829, the Democrats have been discriminating against people of color.

The Democrats defended slavery, which caused the Civil War. They founded the Ku Klux Klan. They imposed segregation. They pushed Jim Crow laws and perpetrated lynching. They fought against the civil rights acts of the 1960s.

So what’s going on here?

The Democrats have devolved into a cult that forbids any kind of dissent. That mindset and their inherent racism are a toxic combination that is particularly severe to minority groups.

Apart from the treatment of Flores, Donalds, and Green and the utterances from Biden, it also explains why African Americans and Hispanics continue to suffer from the same issues despite decades of Democrats being in power in states such as New York and California and cities such as Chicago and New Orleans.

On the other hand, President Trump’s strong economy benefited African Americans and Hispanics in every way.

When Trump mentioned this during one of his State of the Union speeches, racist Democrats sat sullenly. They didn’t seem too pleased that African Americans were doing well. It was clear that some wanted to applaud, but they looked around to see morose faces and hence decided it would be safer to remain seated with their hands apart. This is how cults function. The GOP on the other hand gave a standing ovation in reaction to this news.

Democrats don’t care for the wellbeing of African Americans or Hispanics or any other minority groups, they only think of these groups as vote banks whom they own. Hence, instead of Democrats being accountable to these groups, the Democrats turn around and demand that these groups prove their worth by displaying their unconditional loyalty and voting for them despite their misgovernance.

Anyone daring to rebel or challenge them is branded a traitor to his or her race and becomes the recipient of the vilest of attacks.

Because the media has become the PR wing for the Democrats, this bigoted Democrat mindset is rarely exposed

Hopefully, the GOP has exposed this sinister racist cult that is the Democrat party before the voters.

