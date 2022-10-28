Cats and dogs also to blame for the climate crisis…says CNN

A CNN article that recently made the rounds of social media suggested that Americans should henceforth purchase smaller breeds of household pets and begin feeding them an insect-based diet to help curb their deleterious effect on the climate. As you might expect, the article drew a heavy response after CNN posted a link to it on Twitter.

The article, titled “Our pets are part of the climate problem,” stated that “researchers” say dogs and cats “play a significant role in the climate crisis.” It read in part: “Our four-legged friends don’t drive gas-guzzling SUVs or use energy-sucking appliances, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a climate impact,” and noted that it’s pets’ “meat-heavy diet” that is “the biggest contributor to their carbon pawprints.”

Climate terrorists, “progressive” activists, certain media figures-- and other assorted whackos-- have recently begun vociferously arguing that humans, too, should immediately normalize the routine consumption of bugs and “lab-grown” meat in a supposed effort to save our planet.

(It is obvious they believe the planet would be healthiest if there were no humans or meat-eaters at all on it. Noah shouldn’t have gathered up all those animals, he should’ve just let them perish. At the very least, he could have been more selective, perhaps only saving the herbivores. The planet would be far better off today had he done just that.)

But we can do more. Let’s start encouraging everyone to force their pregnant pets to get abortions. That will surely help. It will be better for the economy and pet owners’ personal finances, as well! And it will probably help reduce inflation. It’s a win-win-win-win! Let’s make Janet Yellen and Stacey Abrams proud!

Think how low the inflation rate would be-- and how strong the economy—if we aborted all babies, human and pet alike! And visualize how much money you would save if you didn’t have to buy diapers or dog food or set up a college fund!

If the global elites are successful in implementing the Great Reset, you can bet that they will mandate that a certain percentage of our—and our pets—diets be made up of insect-based “food,” while they still dine on chateaubriand and pork tenderloin.

The elites have gone from saying of the rest of us, “Let them eat cake” to saying, “Let them eat insects.”

That should more than bug us.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License