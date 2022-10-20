Can Heidi Ganahl fix Colorado?

Can Heidi Ganahl, who is currently regent at the University of Colorado, make a positive difference for the Centennial State if the voters choose her for governor in November? Let's take a look.

Ganahl is not as experienced a politician as her opponent, Governor Jared Polis, nor has she governed a state. That's true, but many Coloradoans may think that is a positive at this point, not a negative.

Neither does Ganahl have Polis's money; he has self-funded his campaign to a large degree. Ganahl answered that point herself in her first debate with Polis, when she said that this is not an auction; it is an election.

Polis and Ganahl took part in another debate put on by CBS4 and the Colorado Sun on October 13, 2022.

Polis said in his opening statement that he is the governor who gets things done. He cited all-day kindergarten as a big accomplishment during his first term as governor, which will start next year, and preschool, which will be coming down the line. He said he loves Colorado. He claimed to have reduced taxes and fees, including the highest property tax cut in Colorado history.

Ganahl began with an opening statement that expressed love for Colorado and excitement at potentially being the first mom in the governor's mansion, plus she said she is running to fix Colorado. She described herself as an entrepreneur, a CEO, and a survivor. "I'm proud of my record. I'm an outsider, a problem-solver, not a politician."

Ganahl then promised to take Governor Polis to task on his record, and she didn't waste any time in doing that. "Number one in inflation in the entire country; number two in fentanyl deaths, third worst state for crime in the country, and 60 percent of our kids can't read at grade level. Jared, that is quite a record."

Polis soon complained, "Her answer to every question is Jared Polis, Jared Polis." Seemed a little chippy and defensive.

By contrast, Ganahl seemed strong as she spoke on crime. "Public safety will be my number-one priority. I will make sure that law enforcement is fully funded."

Polis said, "I think we need to deliver more funding for law enforcement, not less. Show me what reduces crime, and we will get it done. ... We have a plan in Colorado to make it one of the ten safest states over the next five years." Show you? Isn't it your job to find out?

Ganahl responded, "I would replace the parole board. I would replace the heads of the Department of Corrections, Public Safety, and the Department of Justice. I would roll back decriminalizing fentanyl. ... The more time I spend with law enforcement, the more time they talk about the frustration that Jared Polis created when he created this a sanctuary state."

Later, Ganahl took Polis to task on not fixing Colorado roads and on his dishonesty about fees and taxes, at the same time demonstrating her knowledge of the facts. (The roads in Colorado really are in bad shape; I mean, they're so bad that you notice how much better are other states' roads.) She said, "Voters are sick and tired of politicians like Jared Polis saying they are going to fix the roads and not do it. So my proposal takes it back to the people of Colorado and makes sure that all the dollars go to specific projects that will actually fix the roads, that make a difference, make it easier to live, work, and raise a family in Colorado.

"It's the same fees and taxes that Jared Polis already put through, which was a boondoggle, a $5-billion tax increase, when only a third of the money goes to fixing the roads. In fact, they just slashed the budget to do rural pavement projects. That is not okay. That's not how we're going to move forward and fix our darn roads."

Moderator Jesse Pol of the Colorado Sun asked, "What would you do if voters do not approve converting those fees into taxes?"

Ganahl responded, "I believe they will once they know how these taxes and fees were slid through without clarity and understanding of what that money was going to be used for; it's not to fix the roads."

Ganahl gave specifics on how Polis has grown government, by 25 percent and by hiring thousands of new state employees. She said she would put in place a hiring freeze and reduce government by 10 percent every year during her first term.

Seems Heidi Ganahl really could make a positive difference for Colorado. We'll see if voters hire her.

C.S. Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.

Image: Heidi for Governor via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).