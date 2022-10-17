Biden's hypocrisy flames out on Pakistan

At a recent private Democratic Congressional Campaign committee reception hosted in Los Angeles, Joe Biden called Pakistan is “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” due to its "nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

Biden's remarks were in the context of the rapidly moving geopolitical situation following Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

“Did any of you ever think you’d have a Russian leader, since the Cuban missile crisis, threatening the use of tactical nuclear weapons that would — could only kill three, four, thousand people and be limited to make a point?

“Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?”

Like a stopped clock that is right twice a day, Biden was correct about his assessment of Pakistan.

All throughout the history of Pakistan, almost none of their ‘elected leaders’ has ever completed their tenure. These ‘leaders’ are either executed or jailed or unseated after Pakistan's deep state stages a coup. Occasionally, army generals from the deep state who led coups themselves become leaders and in time become victims of other coups led by other factions of the Pakistani Deep State.

The knowledge that they can be summarily dismissed or even eliminated perennially looms over every elected leader in Pakistan. Hence, they toe the line and obediently follow diktats from the deep state.

The Islamic clerics and their fundamentalist allies functions like Sturmabteilung for Pakistan’s deep state.

They have radicalized most of population. There are frequent ‘honor’ killings. There are death sentences for blasphemy. Killers of blasphemers are celebrated and shrines are dedicated to them.

There is no freedom of expression. The media outlets critical of the state are regularly shut down while dissenting journalists are hauled up for treason.

Religious minorities such as Hindus, Christians, and other groups are frequently targeted and treated as non-persons. Places of worship for minorities such temples and churches are either rapidly targeted or are neglected.

Pakistan is known to have hosted the most dreaded terrorists in the world.

Osama Bin Laden and Khalid Sheik Mohammad, the architects of 9/11 lived comfortably in Pakistan for prolonged periods. The terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continues to thrive in Pakistan. Palestinian terrorist Abu Zubaydah was also in Pakistan prior to his 2002 apprehension.

Pakistan has masterminded and conducted myriad terror attacks against its neighbor, India.

Pakistan is among the few countries to recognize the Taliban in Afghanistan. This is the very Taliban that created a safe haven and training grounds for al Qaida.

Do Biden’s words about Pakistan match his actions?

Since 2002, the U.S. sent more than $14 billion to Pakistan for the ‘war on terror’. This is part of the $33 billion in total help that the U.S. has given Pakistan.

President Trump suspended about $2 billion in security aid to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens in the country.

Reversing the decision of President Trump, the Biden administration has recently approved a $450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment program to Pakistan.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insists the sale would better help Pakistan fight terrorist groups.

In the past, the U.S. heavily armed the Pakistan military during their hunt for bin Laden. In the end, bin Laden was living comfortably in Pakistan near a military base.

Einstein famously defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

The Indian government slammed this act of insanity by the Biden administration and raised concerns with Biden’s Defense secretary, Lloyd Austin.

Recently Pakistan has also become a subordinate of China.

So what happens when the F-16 aircraft are delivered to Pakistan?

There are multiple obvious risks here.

Pakistan has funded, trained, and actively numerous terror attacks in India.

In September 2016, the Indian Army launched air strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan in response to a terror attack by Pakistan-based terrorists on an Indian army base that killed 19 soldiers. A day later, 24 Pakistan Air Force jets including the F-16 jets entered Indian airspace. One of the F16s was shot down by the Indian Air Force.

It is not beyond the realms of probability that such aircrafts will be used again against India.

Washington Examiner contributor Michael Rubin revealed that in recent times, Pakistan and China have held joint air force war shows. These war games had stopped when President Trump was in the White House, however, the operations resumed since Biden took over.

It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that Pakistan will allow Chinese pilots to practice against F-16 aircraft jets to help the Chinese to adjust and update their tactics against the U.S. Pakistan will doubtlessly grant China full access to the F-16s in order that they can learn and perhaps even emulate U.S. technology just as they have done before.

The killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul proves that the various terror networks have a base in Afghanistan. Arming Pakistan, which shared a porous border with Afghanistan will indirectly help the various terror groups who have made Afghanistan their safe haven.

Biden's claim that Pakistan is among dangerous nations in the world after selling them F-16 just weeks ago.

This once again proves that while Biden may in office, he is not necessarily in power.

It is the invisible puppetmasters and the deep state who are running the show.

Ironically in Biden’s situation with his handlers makes the U.S. seems a bit like Pakistan.

Why does Pakistan get away with this repeatedly?

Pakistan has a strong group of lobbyists in the U.S. who push Pakistan’s agenda in Washington and portray Pakistan as a firefighter, despite the country being a serial pyromaniacal arsonist. Perhaps the lobbyists donate generously to D.C. either directly or via proxy.

Why does Washington relentlessly arm Pakistan?

Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-16 jets donated over $50,183,176 to D.C politicians in both parties since 1990 and spent over $302,479,517 in lobbying since 1998. Lobbying is euphemism for bribing.

The sale of F-16s to Pakistan is obviously part of the quid pro quo agreement that D.C. has with Lockheed Martin, a major player in what President Eisenhower called the Military Industrial Complex.

It is not that Biden’s puppetmasters are unaware of the perils of selling arms to Pakistan, they just place pecuniary and personal gains above everything.

This explains why the entire of Washington rose in unison against President Trump. He was the only one who brought a stop to the insanity of arming terrorist nations.

Now that he is no longer in Washington, matters are back to normal -- i.e., profiting by selling arms to terrorist nations.

Following its hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, and an inability to deter Russia from intervening militarily in Ukraine, the Biden administration has once again placed the world in peril by resuming arms sales to Pakistan.

What is worst is all, this is being done knowingly.

Image: U.S. National Archives, via Picryl // no known copyright restrictions