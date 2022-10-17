Mayorkas blames Republicans for migrant surge, as evidence mounts that the problem is him

Out in cloud-cuckoo Bidenland, where everything is the opposite of its claims, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was blaming Republicans for the ongoing border surge.

According to Legal Insurrection (hat tip: Sarah Hoyt at Instapundit):

Mayorkas swiped at Republicans during a call with The Dallas Morning News. Their rhetoric is causing problems at the border, not the Biden administration: “I’ve got a lot of work to do, and I intend to continue to do it. That’s my response,” he said, during a meeting with The Dallas Morning News editorial board. He added that “the political cry that the border is open” — a common refrain from GOP critics — “is music to the smugglers’ ears, because they take that political rhetoric and they market it” to desperate migrants from Venezuela and other countries. The border is open. There is a reason why migrants have told Biden repeatedly to “honor” his promise about an open border. This is from a Honduran caravan in January 2021: “We recognize the importance of the incoming Government of the United States having shown a strong commitment to migrants and asylum seekers, which presents an opportunity for the governments of Mexico and Central America to develop policies and a migration management that respect and promote the human rights of the population in mobility,” the statement said. ” We will advocate that the Biden government honors its commitments.”

Wow. Just wow. The chutzpah is getting bolder from this bunch.

By Mayorkas' logic, if Republicans would just stop criticizing Joe Biden's open borders and his own performance as Homeland Security secretary, nobody would cross illegally into the U.S. and the border surge would then end.

It's gaslighting. Republican criticism has followed from Biden's day-one notice about opening the borders and halting deportations.

Maybe that's Mayorkas' pushback for the ongoing warnings from a likely incoming Republican-led Congress that his impeachment for dereliction of duty is on the agenda.

Mayorkas's claims come just as the real story about the pathetic-ness of the Bidenite "find-the-root" causes solution to the surge, (to be resolved by throwing U.S. aid at Central America), is getting out.

According to Todd Bensman, who has just written a book called "Overrun" about what's going on at the border, in a New York Post op-ed:

When the Joe Biden campaign first appropriated Europe’s failed liberal social engineering experiment as its chief immigration policy, star-struck American media never bothered to dig into its long, sorry history or demand details for how much it would cost. No one asked when, exactly, the White House would consider Central America “fixed” enough to declare U.S. border security success. And most importantly, “root causes” ignores a simple equation: People decide to jump the southern border when federal government policies let them illegally cross and stay for long enough to earn back many times the smuggling fee money they borrowed. When they feel the odds of that happening are high, they come. They stay home when they see they’ll be turned away at the American border or be quickly deported to square one, with nothing to show for the smuggling money fortunes they gambled.

Bensman cites example after example of migrants rationally calculating whether their odds of being allowed to stay in the U.S. outweighed the costs and the risks of coming to the states illegally, and how closely these migrants -- from more than 100 countries now -- follow presidential actions and statements.

There's no evidence that what Biden's out-of-power political opposition says is what's driving some two million migrants into the U.S. illegally. Migrants know that the person to follow on immigration policy, and the calculation of their own odds, is the person who is charge -- Joe Biden. They watch what he does, not what he says, and his actions speak volumes. Biden's failure to enforce the border has telegraphed to millions around the world to run for it.

The "root causes" claims in fact are pretty pernicious, Bensman noted:

But what the root-causes doctrine really does is act as a plausible-sounding cover story for opening the border. At the heart of progressive appreciation for this plausible-sounding strategy was that it would serve not as a complement to American deportation, detention, and deterrence — which cause immigrants to stay home — but as their total replacement. So, while those dollars somehow will rebuild three countries on no particular timeline (a dubious proposition), the Biden administration would leave the border gates open. Americans were told it would all prove out in due time.

Meanwhile, aid itself is a migration generator. Bensman focuses on the role of Kamala Harris in propagating the "root causes doctrine" and notes as a kicker that aid itself tends to motivate migrants to leave, based on a study out of Europe and I know it's not the only one:

Writing for the International Institute of Social Studies in 2007, social scientist Hein de Haas concluded that, “Besides the limited scope and credibility of such policies, empirical and theoretical evidence strongly suggests that economic and human development increases people’s capabilities and aspirations and therefore tends to coincide with an increase rather than a decrease in emigration.”

More aid, more migration. Why does anyone think Harris was so focused on bringing banking services, remittance services, English language-learning apps, and other future migrant tools in her goody package to Central American countries, but only a few actual jobs? It was part of a concerted effort, witting or not, to encourage illegal migration to the states.

I'll leave it up to the reader to decide if this was intentional or not.

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube