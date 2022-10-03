A Vermont high school bans girls from their own locker room

I heard about this story last week, but the details were vague, so I left it alone, preferring to wait for more information. Now there’s more information, and the story is just as bad as I’d first heard: Girls on a high school volleyball team in Vermont were unhappy that there was a boy in their locker room. When they complained, the school said that, if they didn’t want to shower and change in front of a boy, they were free—all ten of them, to use a single bathroom stall. Additionally, they’re investigating the girls for abuse!

Vermont has long held that students should be allowed access to the sports and locker rooms that conform to their “gender identity.” Put another way, in Vermont, mentally ill or opportunistic young people who claim to “identify” as members of the opposite sex are allowed to play on the sports teams and use the locker rooms of the sex with which they “identify.” Magical thinking wins over reality.

In this case, a boy at Randolph High School has declared that he is a girl. We do not know whether he is mentally ill or merely opportunistic. It’s enough to know that he qualified for the girls’ volleyball team and that he has taken it upon himself to use the girls’ locker room. We don’t know whether the boy has been fully castrated or if he still has his genitals, but some of the girls are alleging that he made an “inappropriate remark” to them while they were changing.

While the details are fuzzy, what’s clear is that the boy’s presence in the locker room upsets the girls. However, because Vermont says that a boy can legally be in the locker room, even if he’s ogling the girls, flaunting his body, or making nasty comments, the girls haven’t gotten any support from the school. Instead, the school told the girls that the boy has a perfect right to be in their locker room. They’ve been told there’s a small unisex bathroom stall in which they can change if they want privacy. The salt in the wound is that the school is investigating the girls for speaking out against having a boy in their changing room.

As I noted, I heard about this several days ago, but the details were unclear. Now that the story has gone viral, the local news has details that should offend all normal people:

Image: Blake Allen. WCAX screen grab.

“It’s a huge thing. Everyone’s asking, ‘So, why aren’t you allowed in the locker room?’” said Blake Allen, who along with her fellow teammates are currently barred from using the locker room after some of the girls on the team objected to allowing a transgender player in the girl’s locker room. “My mom wants me to do this interview to try to make a change,” Allen said. “I feel like for stating my opinion -- that I don’t want a biological man changing with me -- that I should not have harassment charges or bullying charges. They should all be dropped.” Allen says that the dispute started when the trans student made an inappropriate comment while members of the volleyball team were getting changed. She says her issue is not with having the trans student on the team or at school, but specifically in the locker room. “There are biological boys that go into the girl’s bathroom but never a locker room,” Allen said. [snip] In an email to families, school officials wrote that the school has “plenty of space where students who feel uncomfortable with the laws may change in privacy.” “They want all the girls who feel uncomfortable -- so pretty much 10 girls -- to get changed in a single stall bathroom, which would take over 30 minutes. Where if one person got changed separately, it would take a minute, like no extra time,” Allen said.

The report makes clear, as Blake Allen obliquely said, that the girls are being cast as the bullies and the mentally ill or opportunistic boy as the victim:

In the email to parents, school officials say they are conducting an investigation into allegations the girls harassed the transgender student.

There is no such thing as transgenderism. No one is born in the “wrong” body. Even the minute fraction of people born intersex are in their right body, although they have a genetic anomaly. Hormones and surgery will not magically change a person from one body to another. These interventions just destroy their existing body. People who claim to be “transgender” have a mental illness called gender dysphoria. It’s a pitiable illness but pitying mentally ill people doesn’t mean you let them have their way.

In 2022, the lunatics haven’t taken over the asylum, and they’re out for retribution, as shown by the fact that the girls, for having dared to complain about this violation of all norms, now find themselves in the school’s crosshairs.