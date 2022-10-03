As always, Democrats are deaf to cries for liberty in Iran

(See update, below.)

There is a full-scale revolt taking place in Iran. The regime’s depredations against its people, culminating with murdering a young woman for wearing her headscarf wrong, have pushed the beleaguered Iranian people too far. Add in news that Ayatollah Khamenei is dying or may even be dead, and the conditions are very good to end the monstrous theocracy that’s been controlling Iran and fomenting world terrorism for 43 years. However, there’s one important ingredient missing for a successful counter-revolution: Loud moral support from the White House.

In 1979, Islamic religious fanatics in Iran, helped by the Shah’s cruel and corrupt regime, had a successful revolution that changed the world in significant ways. Off the top of my head, they included demonstrating how ineffectual Jimmy Carter’s administration was, whether in predicting the revolution (fail), heading it off (fail), or rescuing the hostages (fail).

It also led to the rise of radical Islam around the world. That wasn’t because Muslims worldwide were that inspired. Instead, the Saudi royal house was so terrified that the revolution would spread (as seemed to happen in Mecca in 1979 following the Iranian revolution) that it made a devil’s bargain with the Wahhabi clerics: The clerics would leave the Saudi royal family alone if the royal family would fund madrassas all over the world, where the clerics could spread their Islamic fanaticism.

Finally, of course, Iran has been the world’s biggest funder of terrorism. It’s responsible for terror attacks across the world. It also controls Hezbollah, which sits in Lebanon and, thanks to Iran’s backing, credibly threatens Israel’s existence.

Image: Women show their hair at anti-government protest in Iran. YouTube screen grab.

Within Iran, there is no religious pluralism, women are at the mercy of the religious police, gays are routinely executed, the economy is broken, there’s a serious drought destroying access to water and food, and the people live in fear of their completely despotic government. It is a country ripe for revolution.

And indeed, revolution seems to be in the wind, After 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody because of a loosely worn hijab, people took to the streets. The Iran Human Rights Group says that the regime has been executing people at a rapidly increasing rate. Protestors have gone after the regime’s corrupt media, and students (who once led the Islamic revolution) are now changing about “women, life, freedom.”

If Trump were in the White House, he would be cheering the protesters on. That kind of moral support from the world’s dominant nation (it’s questionable if we’re still the most powerful) is huge. Former Soviet refusenik Natan Sharansky credits Reagan’s “Evil Empire” remark with giving hope to the opposition within the Soviet Union because it told them they weren’t crazy. The regime couldn’t gaslight them because they’d heard Reagan state the truth. Trump willingly spoke the truth about Iran’s evil at home and abroad.

But Biden isn’t speaking the truth. Instead, like Obama before him, he’s being remarkably silent. In 2009, during Obama’s first year as president, when he was at the peak of his popularity at home and abroad, a corrupt election in Iran led to the massive Iranian Green Movement which was demanding that President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad leave office. Americans supported the Green Movement. Unfortunately, Obama didn’t. He was silent, offering no encouragement at all to the protesters, and the protests died away.

Thirteen years later, Biden is doing the same. He hasn’t stated strong support for those Iranian people bravely standing up against a tyrannical government that foments world terror, demands Israel’s annihilation, and still chants “Death to America.” Instead, just last week, Newsweek reported that “Biden Plans to Continue Iran Deal Talks Despite Regime’s Brutal Crackdown.”

The WaPo boasted last week that the Biden administration is doing more than Obama did and that’s a little true. The NY Daily News noted that Biden imposed sanctions on the morality police (as if they care) and is giving tech companies a little more latitude to give Iranians more internet access. But the necessary “Evil Empire” speech is nowhere to be found. Instead, five days ago, an Iranian journalist asked, “Where is Biden?”

I wish the Iranian people a lot of luck and hope for their safety as they take on one of the cruelest and most dangerous regimes in the world. I’m only sorry that our government won’t do the same.

UPDATE: Not long after I wrote the above, Biden condemned the Iranian government's violence against protesters and promised "further" unspecified "costs" on Iran. He gets credit for that. What he did not do was condemn the regime and give full-throated support for those seeking liberty. If we're talking about throats, all that Biden did was to clear his a little bit and issue a "harumph."