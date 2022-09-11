Wokester ed comes to Madison High School in San Diego

In order to teach kids how to write a persuasive essay, is it necessary to teach them that Republicans are fascist?

Apparently, yes, at Madison High School in San Diego, a middle-class public high school whose main distinction before that has been its love for football.

An English teacher at the school got the wokery started right out the gate with the beginning of the school year.

According the Washington Examiner:

EXCLUSIVE — A teacher from Madison High School in San Diego claimed fascists are synonymous with the "modern-day Republican Party" and "white, Christian, heterosexuals," according to a student at the school. Speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, the high school student detailed the teacher's unhinged definition of a "fascist." The school began the 2022-23 year on Aug. 29. The alleged incident occurred at the high school last Thursday. "Immediately, I walk in and notice on the board, it says, 'The Republican Party is the fascist party, and it does not fit the mold of a Democratic Party,'" the student told me. "It's the first thing I saw when I came in." The student took a picture of this and shared it with me. It read, "As it is currently constituted, the Republican Party is now a fascist organization that no longer fits the category of a conventional Democratic [p]arty."

The Examiner has the actual photos from that class lesson.

There are a lot of topics that can be used to write a persuasive essay. 'Republicans are white, male, heterosexual, fascists' as the day's topic? Well, the teacher had to choose that one.

Did he do a counterargument demonstration from the Republican perspective of things, to keep it even-steven? The article didn't say, but based on the article, it seems unlikely.

Which is weird stuff at a place like Madison, which is a middlest of the middle class "factory" high schools, originally built in 1962 at the dawn of the "blue sky" space boom.

Since I live around here and went to rival Kearny High School in the 1970s and early 1980s, to hear this crap comes as something of a shock. The place is best-known for its football. Based on the school website, it apparently still is. Its graduates include Major Garrett of network news, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, Todd Gloria, who's the mildly wokester San Diego mayor, and that wacko who once stole a tank from a National Guard depot down the street from Kearny High School and rampaged through the neighborhood, flattening 40 cars in the neighborhood in 1995 before the cops got him. Its voting pattern, like much of the older citified part of the county, is light blue. Ranch-style houses go for about a million a pop. Racially, it's typically mixed for the area with Vietnamese, Filipinos, blacks, Mexicans and whites. I've been to Madison. If I recall correctly, I attended an orchestra camp playing violin at Madison once under a big tent on the asphalt. It's as middle-middle as such places get.

How far that place has fallen.

It's likely a consequence of the fish stinking from the head downward.

Last year, the San Diego Unified School District made itself famous with this freak, who was snapped up by Joe Biden to be his number two at the Department of Education.

According to the Daily Wire:

On Monday, president-elect Joe Biden announced his choice for Deputy Secretary of Education: San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten, whom it was reported had praised a speaker promulgating the idea that schools “spirit murder” black children and that white teachers should undergo “antiracist therapy.” Investigative reporter Christopher Rufo wrote, “According to whistleblower documents, Martens personally introduced the speaker, Bettina Love, and praised her presentation about ‘spirit murder,’ ‘antiracist therapy,’ and ‘abolitionist teaching’” when Love was a featured speaker at a training program last August.

In an atmosphere like that, it would be natural for a woke teacher like the one at Madison High School, to consider the 'Republicans are fascist' topic for the youngsters not just appropriate, but a promotion opportunity.

The topic is not just indoctrination, as the Washington Examiner noted, but arrogance. Obviously, the teacher didn't care that he would be offending about half the student body with his disgusting lesson topic and pretty sure he'd get away with it unnoticed. That speaks to the bubble the left lives in.

An even worse aspect is the atmosphere of distrust and fear. The Examiner preserved the student whistleblower's anonymity based on the student's fear of retaliation. Perhaps the kid wanted a good grade, or didn't want his lefty peers to bully him or perhaps wanted to to get into a good university and would need a recommendation from this teacher. The atmosphere of fear is what stands out. When I went to Kearny, we had a very lefty, woke teacher from the nearby Mesa community college teach us our honors political science class and way back then, she was as leftwing as such people can get, forcing us to read Michael Parenti and Daniel Bell as our textbooks. But the dynamic was different. We students, the incipient Reagan generation, bit back. We argued with her every step of the way, and I'd bring her cut-out columns from William Safire, Pat Buchanan and George Will demanding to read them aloud in class to "educate" her. She was good-natured, and tolerant even though she was a fanatic, and never retaliated against us kids for this sort of stuff, even the ones who told her she was a communist, which she hated; I got an 'A' in the class.

It seems that kind of dynamic is no longer there now, with the kid's fear of retaliation of the smothering leftist indoctrination now, which is hitting even Madison High School. How pervasive it must be that it has reached this level -- and what a hell of a job there is to restore some kind of objective order where every student's point of view is respected.

Image: PSanchez820, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0