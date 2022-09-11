A journalist is murdered, a Democrat pol is charged, and a local reporter finds a way to blame Trump

Murder is staring journalists in the face, now that a veteran investigative journalist, Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has been stabbed and killed in cold blood, allegedly by a Democrat politician.

But does that make an impression on the local talent in the press pool? Not to at least one of them.

According to Tristan Justice, writing at The Federalist:

A reporter present at a local press briefing with Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo Thursday sought to indict Trump for the crime. “Sheriff, you said the murder of a journalist is especially troubling. Now is probably not the time to talk politics,” the unnamed female reporter began. “So why are we talking politics?” Lombardo interrupted. The reporter continued with her political question. “Do you condemn former President Trump’s normalization of violence against journalists?” she asked.

Which is quite the lunacy, outside the verifiable fact that President Trump has never advocated for the stabbing and killing of journalists. Democrat pols are now take their marching orders from President Trump? Tell us another one, bozo.

It's an amazingly offensive take, given that a serious crime has happened, not just the killing an innocent man, but the taking a capable, competent, journalist out of circulation in a mafia-like hit, and sending a chill to all other reporters that the same fate could happen to them should they perform their jobs as fearlessly as German performed his. That's what happens in places like Mexico, where the cartels have taken power based on their capacity to corrupt local politicians, and now that vile and lethal political tactic has arrived here in the states. That's what the reporter in the press pool should have been concerned about.

But she wasn't. In her still-unserious mind, the emerging problem wasn't an emerging problem and the real problem was President Trump.

It's as out of touch as any such leftist lunacy can possibly be. This murder wasn't the doing of some disgruntled Republican supposedly in thrall to President Trump and taking out his kitchen knife, it was apparently the savage act of an angry, embittered, murder-minded Democrat, ensconced in Las Vegas's one-party political ecosystem, attempting to benefit politically by eliminating a bugbear reporter who shed light on his nefarious doings in public office. German had apparently ruined the re-election prospects of the alleged killer, Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, and the motive for the killing appeared to be either payback, or else making German's and everyone else's stories about his corruption stop, quite possibly both. With no political rivals on the Republican side to worry about, and a vast Democrat machine to protect him, Telles would have been confident he could get away with this dastardly deed with no consequences.

That's a problem, and we are seeing a pattern like this repeat in more than one place as political violence makes a comeback.

Over in New Jersey, a Democrat political consultant was charged in January in a murder-for-hire plot.

According to NJ.com:

A Jersey City political operative who worked as a consultant to former New Jersey state Sen. Raymond Lesniak pleaded guilty Tuesday in a grisly plot to kill a long-time associate, whose death had stymied investigators for years. Sean Caddle, 44, of Hamburg, pleaded to one count charging him with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in a videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez in Newark. Caddle was freed on $1 million unsecured bond and confined to his home with electronic monitoring and travel restrictions.

There also was the authentic and politically motivated assassination attempt by a Bernie Sanders lunatic on House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others five years ago, which the press has sought to memory-hole, at least two swept-under-the-rug assassination attempts on Sen. Rand Paul for political reasons by leftists, and the recent plot by a leftist to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

What's happened in Vegas isn't staying in Vegas.

These kinds of things happen in places with corrupted one-party systems that are virtually always socialist -- we see these events in Mexico, we see them in Russia, we see them in Saudi Arabia, we see them in Argentina. Now are starting to see them in the states, once again, in places where one party rules, where transparency doesn't matter, and where the entire culture -- the press, academia, business, entertainment -- has been taken over by one side to the exclusion of the other.

That is what the reporter should have been asking and contemplating, now that she's very much in the line of fire. She's in the line of fire and the blue-city problem could very well go national. But she's too concerned about President Trump. If that isn't the perfect example of the rot that has gripped Las Vegas such that political assassinations of reporters can flourish, what is?