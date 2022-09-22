« Another hysterical leftist has a fit about 'Christian nationalism' | Kari Lake offers a master class in avoiding the media’s ‘gotcha’ questions »
September 22, 2022

Vanderbilt Medical Center’s ‘transgender’ program is built on money and power

By Andrea Widburg

The transgender movement could not survive if America’s medical establishment were not supporting it. If so-called “transgender” people were swiftly referred to compassionate psychiatrists who help people recover from gender dysphoria, transgenderism would be a medical backwater. But as unearthed materials from Vanderbilt University’s Medical Center show, “transgenderism” is a huge money maker. Moreover, it appears that the medical center aggressively polices its staff to make sure they don’t kill the goose laying these remarkably profitable gender eggs.

Matt Walsh’s Twitter thread speaks for itself. All the videos are short, and I urge you to take the time to listen to each one of them. What you’ll see unfold is a medical center that is apparently willing to mutilate people, including children, for money, and that seems to have implemented oversight systems to ensure that no one on the medical staff can even attempt to dissuade people from destroying their bodies with chemicals and surgery without the threat of a career-destroying response.

Seeing these videos, it’s natural to turn to the internet to find further information that would confirm what’s happening or that would put the material in context, showing that it’s not as bad as it seems. However, Vanderbilt University Medical Center has taken the original materials offline, including blocking access to web pages that might provide further information (see, e.g., the pages that once gave information about Shayne Taylor, here and here, the doctor who touts the enormous profitability of so-called “transgender” procedures). And while the Medical Center denies any actionable wrongdoing, it does not deny the specific facts set out below.

Naturally, because Walsh brought to a wider audience information that Vanderbilt Medical Center freely made available to the public, he was accused of terrorism and reported to the FBI.

With those predicates in mind, here’s Matt Walsh’s Twitter thread (or you can watch the video at the bottom of this post, in which Matt Walsh discusses in greater detail the same evidence):

Before you watch the next video, keep in  mind that, by stopping normal development before puberty, the child will never achieve sexual satisfaction as an adult:

At a recent talk at Duke University on “Trans & Gender Diverse Policies, Care, Practices, & Wellbeing,” surgeon and “trans affirming“ doctor Marci Bowers, who transitioned at the age of 38, admitted that children who undergo transition before puberty will never have adult sexual function or experience orgasm.

“An observation that I had,” said Bowers, “every single child who was, or adolescent, who was truly blocked at Tanner stage 2,” which is the beginning of physical development, when hormones begin their work of advancing a child to adulthood, “has never experienced orgasm. I mean, it’s really about zero.”

Contemplate that one for a few minutes. And also ask yourself whether a 13-year-old is informed explicitly that, if he or she follows this path (puberty blocker plus full “transing”), s/he will never again have an orgasm; and, if given that information, understands what that really means.

Tennessee’s governor, now that this matter has been brought to his attention, is calling for an investigation into Vanderbilt Medical Center’s “transgender” program.

Image: Trans-Buddy at Vanderbilt U Med. Center. Twitter screen grab.

