Vanderbilt Medical Center’s ‘transgender’ program is built on money and power

The transgender movement could not survive if America’s medical establishment were not supporting it. If so-called “transgender” people were swiftly referred to compassionate psychiatrists who help people recover from gender dysphoria, transgenderism would be a medical backwater. But as unearthed materials from Vanderbilt University’s Medical Center show, “transgenderism” is a huge money maker. Moreover, it appears that the medical center aggressively polices its staff to make sure they don’t kill the goose laying these remarkably profitable gender eggs.

Matt Walsh’s Twitter thread speaks for itself. All the videos are short, and I urge you to take the time to listen to each one of them. What you’ll see unfold is a medical center that is apparently willing to mutilate people, including children, for money, and that seems to have implemented oversight systems to ensure that no one on the medical staff can even attempt to dissuade people from destroying their bodies with chemicals and surgery without the threat of a career-destroying response.

Seeing these videos, it’s natural to turn to the internet to find further information that would confirm what’s happening or that would put the material in context, showing that it’s not as bad as it seems. However, Vanderbilt University Medical Center has taken the original materials offline, including blocking access to web pages that might provide further information (see, e.g., the pages that once gave information about Shayne Taylor, here and here, the doctor who touts the enormous profitability of so-called “transgender” procedures). And while the Medical Center denies any actionable wrongdoing, it does not deny the specific facts set out below.

Naturally, because Walsh brought to a wider audience information that Vanderbilt Medical Center freely made available to the public, he was accused of terrorism and reported to the FBI.

With those predicates in mind, here’s Matt Walsh’s Twitter thread (or you can watch the video at the bottom of this post, in which Matt Walsh discusses in greater detail the same evidence):

BREAKING: My team and I have been investigating the transgender clinic at Vanderbilt here in Nashville. Vanderbilt drugs, chemically castrates, and performs double mastectomies on minors. But it gets worse. Here is what we found. Let's start at the beginning. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Vanderbilt opened its trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture the same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor explained how she convinced Nashville to get into the gender transition game. She emphasized that it's a "big money maker," especially because the surgeries require a lot of "follow ups" pic.twitter.com/zedM7HBCBe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Vanderbilt was apparently concerned that not all of its staff would be on board. Dr. Ellen Clayton warned that "conscientious objections" are "problematic." Anyone who decides not to be involved in transition surgeries due to "religious beliefs" will face "consequences" pic.twitter.com/CgNicrG4Mg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

In case the objectors hadn't gotten the memo, Vanderbilt unveiled a program called "Trans Buddies." The "buddies" are trans activists from the community who attend appointments with trans patients, monitoring the doctors to guard against "unsafe" behavior such as misgendering pic.twitter.com/KyYUdRHrrP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Vanderbilt makes their Trans Buddies available to children, too. They make lots of "services" available to children, including chemical castration. Though at some point in the last month they removed explicit admission of this fact from their site. Here's the archived screenshot pic.twitter.com/X9nBpSxTC1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Before you watch the next video, keep in mind that, by stopping normal development before puberty, the child will never achieve sexual satisfaction as an adult:

At a recent talk at Duke University on “Trans & Gender Diverse Policies, Care, Practices, & Wellbeing,” surgeon and “trans affirming“ doctor Marci Bowers, who transitioned at the age of 38, admitted that children who undergo transition before puberty will never have adult sexual function or experience orgasm. “An observation that I had,” said Bowers, “every single child who was, or adolescent, who was truly blocked at Tanner stage 2,” which is the beginning of physical development, when hormones begin their work of advancing a child to adulthood, “has never experienced orgasm. I mean, it’s really about zero.”

Contemplate that one for a few minutes. And also ask yourself whether a 13-year-old is informed explicitly that, if he or she follows this path (puberty blocker plus full “transing”), s/he will never again have an orgasm; and, if given that information, understands what that really means.

But they must have forgot to delete a video from Vanderbilt Psychiatry’s Youtube channel back in 2020 which admits explicitly that they will give and have given irreversible hormone drugs to children as young as 13. pic.twitter.com/Qn48zWoJ1N — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

After they have drugged and sterilized the kids, Vanderbilt — as explained in this video presentation by plastic surgeon Julien Winocour and Physician’s Assistant Shalyn Vanderbloemen — will happily perform double mastectomies on adolescent girls. pic.twitter.com/SRvtytflsk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

So, let’s review. Vanderbilt got into the gender transition game admittedly in large part because it is very financially profitable. They then threatened any staff members who objected, and enlisted a gang of trans activists to act as surveillance in order to force compliance. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

They now castrate, sterilize, and mutilate minors as well as adults, while apparently taking steps to hide this activity from the public view.



This is what "health care" has become in modern America. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Tennessee’s governor, now that this matter has been brought to his attention, is calling for an investigation into Vanderbilt Medical Center’s “transgender” program.

Image: Trans-Buddy at Vanderbilt U Med. Center. Twitter screen grab.