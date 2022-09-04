Start with one divisive presidential speech accusing 74 million voters of being enemies of the state. Add two Marine guards against a blood-red background for flavor. Whip up the base. Stir in a large pool of resentment and bring to a boil. Sprinkle in a large contingent of FBI operatives to mix with low-intellect stoned bloggers living in repair shop basements and calling for civil war.

Bake for a few weeks and allow resentment to rise. The FBI will supply the necessary heat and preparation to foment Insurrection 2.0. Frost the cake with the state-controlled news and social media reacting in horror and disgust at the evil, violent actions of MAGA Republicans.

This is the recipe for a Democrat October Surprise.

The corrupt media are already working overtime to set the stage by playing up the "civil war" potential and predicting violence from "white supremacists and far-right extremists."

The president and Dems in Congress will have no choice but to react decisively to save democracy and protect the American people from this horrible MAGA threat. The critical decision will need to be made: will they have time for more televised show trials before the election, or should they just move on to declaring martial law and postponing the election indefinitely?

A year ago, I would have thought this scenario impossibly absurd. I also never thought an ex–U.S. president's home could be raided by the FBI, or a current president could make such a hateful, incendiary, and shall I say "semi-fascist" speech.

Perhaps they will not need to make that decision at all if the media do their "job" and manufacture enough hate and resentment toward Republicans. Highly edited video clips and overheated commentator vitriol can be very effective in influencing independent and passive voters who just want to live their lives without all the drama and politics. Just give the Democrats what they want and turn down the volume.

A provoked violent reaction by FBI-organized radical right-wing dupes could sway the election and allow the Dems to continue to control Congress for at least another two years. All they need is a few coordinated attacks at abortion facilities or Dem campaign headquarters. A large group of rioters calling for civil war would be perfect.

Provocation of violence was the obvious intention behind Biden's insane speech last Thursday night.

Do not fall into their trap. It's a recipe for disaster.

Andrew Thomas: http://darkangelpolitics.com.

Image: 10 Tampa Bay via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).