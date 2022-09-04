Watch as AZ Gov candidate Kari Lake destroys the left’s 2020 election narrative in less than 90 seconds.

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake eviscerated the anti-liberty left’s tiresome and worn-out election denial narrative at a campaign event recently by simply asking why we can’t raise questions on these matters.

Since the nation’s socialist media has become the propaganda arm of the fascist far left, they have incessantly flogged this narrative over and over.

The Federalist backed up her point:

Hillary Clinton, Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and a whole slew of congressional Democrats denied that former President Donald Trump was legitimately elected in 2016. Not only that, but they still tout and fundraise on the lie that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the election.

Recent history is replete with examples of ‘Democrats of high and low repute complaining about ‘stolen elections’ when the Republican party wins. Then suddenly, all of that vanishes down the memory hole whenever they win. Why is that?

This is just another example of how George Orwell’s 1984 is terrifyingly coming to life, and trust us, the results are going to be double plus ungood.

Anti-liberty leftists have co-opted basic words such “denier” and distorted their meaning for their own purposes. It started with the phrase ‘climate change denier’ despite the fact that it’s doubtful anyone denies the climate changes. But the word police of the anti-liberty left were of course distorting the definition. Then they went a step further and shortened it to ‘climate denier’ which goes into a realm beyond Orwellian. Seriously, who denies that there is climate?

Never satisfied with screwing up the King’s English in just one area, the enemies of liberty and common sense decided to do the same with “election denier.” It’s time that we stand up for the common sense of asking questions, that’s one way of resisting tyranny.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Photo credit: Rumble video screengrab