The moppers are mopping overtime today

The good news is that Monday was Queen Elizabeth’s day. Yes, the wonderful lady from the U.K. was buried today and Tuesday’s headlines will be about the beautiful ceremony and whatever is going on between William and Harry. The bad news is that the White House will turn on all of its energy to clean up after President Biden’s latest TV appearance. President Nixon had the plumbers and now President Biden has the floor moppers.

First, he said that the pandemic is over:

President Joe Biden said ‘the pandemic is over’ in discussing Covid during an interview that aired on Sunday evening on CBS’ ‘60 Minutes.’ ‘The pandemic is over,’ the president told Scott Pelley as they talked last week at the Detroit Auto Show. ‘We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it ... but the pandemic is over. if [sic] you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing.’

No one is wearing masks?

Secondly, President Biden sent shock waves among the millions who have sons and daughters in the U.S. armed forces, declaring this about China and Taiwan:

‘So unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir,’ Pelley said, ‘U.S. forces, U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?’ ‘Yes,’ the president said.

As you can imagine, the White House ran to the microphone and sort of said that the President was not speaking for the U.S. and that U.S. policy has not changed. Thank God that China did not call the President’s bluff. Furthermore, thank God that someone actually knows what U.S. policy is.

What we have in President Biden is a man who can not do interviews. It started in the 2020 campaign when he spent most of the time in the basement, selectively choosing interviewers. We are now in the Oval Office act of the story, with more bombshells every time he speaks.

The best thing going for President Biden at the moment, or his “staying in office for the time being insurance policy,” is that VP Harris’ gaffes would be worse. Yes, designating the old man for assignment and replacing him with the VP is not a move that his party wants to make.

It’ll be a long time before President Biden sits down with anyone in the media.

