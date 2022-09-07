The ACLU now supports the chemical castration of kids

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has in the past vociferously opposed the administration of a drug to chemically castrate convicted sex offenders, is now staunchly advocating the use of drugs as puberty blockers to chemically castrate “trans” children. These positions are, of course, precisely the opposite of those any sane person would hold.

Not too long ago, Randall Marshall, former Executive Director of the ACLU of Alabama, called the practice of chemical castration “medical experimentation,” adding that it “has no basis in the medical community.” Period.

Nonetheless, today, the ACLU-- and many Democrats-- purport to believe that chemically castrating convicted criminal sex offenders is cruel and that not chemically castrating young kids is also cruel. Try and wrap your mind around that.

This tracks with the progressive view of the death penalty vis-à-vis abortion. The late, great writer and “investigative humorist” P.J. O’Rourke put it best: “…consider how much you’d have to hate free will to come up with a political platform that advocates killing unborn babies but not convicted murderers. A callous pragmatist might favor abortion and capital punishment. A devout Christian would sanction neither. But it takes years of therapy to arrive at the liberal view.”