Biden’s press secretary flat-out lies about Democrats and election denial

One of the points that’s long been circulating in conservative circles is that the same Democrats who now say that denying an “official” election outcome is sedition and must be shut down, with force if necessary, spent four years denying Donald Trump’s election victories (and let’s not even talk about George W. Bush election denial). At long last, the redoubtable Peter Doocy confronted Biden’s proudly Black lesbian press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about this hypocrisy. Lewis Carroll perfectly described what came out of her: Reeling and writhing, along with ambition, distraction, uglification, and derision.

Before I begin, I should say that picking on Jean-Pierre for shallow, dishonest, and downright stupid responses isn’t really fair. She’s doing the best that she can. She’s a leftist dullard and is, therefore, the perfect face of the Biden administration. Picking on her is like complaining that snails leave trails in your garden. It’s what they do.

Image: Karine Jean-Pierre. YouTube screen grab.

Still, Jean-Pierre is the chief spokesperson for the puppet...er, man who is the ostensible head of the entire Democrat party. As such, what she says, no matter how moronic or dishonest, matters. In this case, what mattered is that Jean-Pierre was called upon to explain why Democrats challenging the legitimacy of Trump’s election victory is not at all the same as Republicans challenging the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Peter Doocy began by asking, “So, if we’re all in agreement that it is incorrect to say the 2020 election was stolen, what about the 2016 election?”

By referring to the 2016 election, Doocy was referring to the Democrats’ provably baseless, fraudulent assertion that Trump conspired with Vladimir Putin to win the election. Despite Trump’s massive rallies and Hillary’s high school gym moments, Democrats across the board relentlessly asserted that Trump stole the election. (Remember “The Resistance”?) We’ll start with Jean-Pierre herself, who tweeted on December 17, 2016, “Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election.....welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump.”

Image from Twitter.

But why stop with Jean-Pierre? Here are 12 minutes of Democrats, including Joe Biden, denying the 2016 election results:

Faced with Doocy’s question, Jean-Pierre tried first to deflect with meaningless babble (which is almost indistinguishable from her usual babble).

Look, I’m not going to go back to where we were or what happened in 2016. We’re going to focus on the here and now. We’re going to focus on what’s happening today, this inflection point that the president pointed out, very clearly, very decisively, in a few speeches about what the country needs to do at this time to bring the country together and he believes that that’s where a majority of Americans are.

There was more, but it was the same meaningless blah, blah, blah as the quotation, above.

Jean-Pierre seems to have forgotten that, in what amounted to his Reichstag fire speech, Biden explicitly accused Republicans of threatening democracy by challenging his election:

They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.

Doocy, undeterred, raised Jean-Pierre’s own tweet, above, as well as another tweet she wrote accusing Brian Kemp of stealing the election from Stacey Abrams (a narcissist who still claims she is Georgia’s real governor). Jean-Pierre did the only thing she could: She lied, denying that she ever challenged Trump’s victory:

Let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous. [snip] I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights and the...what was in danger of voting rights. That’s what I was speaking to at the time. [snip] I have said President Trump won the election of 2016 and I’ve been clear about that. [Check her tweet, above; she’s lying.]

And then, of course, like a homing pigeon, Jean-Pierre returned to January 6.

We saw an insurrection, a mob that was incited by the person who occupied this campus, this facility at that time,.and it was an attack on our democracy. Let’s not forget people died that day....

Buzz! It was the world’s only unarmed insurrection conducted almost entirely by grandmas and grandpas, and other very middle-class people, wandering awestruck through the Capitol, a place that leftists routinely enter to protest (see here, here, and here). Within a few hours, Capitol police shot one woman and beat another to death. Three men died of natural causes. It was the Deep State’s attack on the American people, and it had every sign of being a set-up.

Here's the entire back and forth:

I wanted to be amused by Jean-Pierre’s stupidity and mendacity, but laughter eluded me. America’s most powerful institutions (the federal government and the media) have spoken, and they’ve said clearly that what’s sauce for the Trump goose will never be sauce for the Biden gander. In true Orwellian fashion, they are instructing us to believe, all evidence to the contrary that 2+2=5. That is, when they opposed Trump’s election, they were using the First Amendment to speak truth to power and stand up for democracy while, when Republicans opposed Biden’s election, they were engaged in sedition that falls outside of the First Amendment and, therefore, deserves to be brutally suppressed.