Sources claim the FBI is manufacturing White supremacists to please Biden

The Washington Times broke a story on Thursday that deserves much more attention than it got: According to both current and former rank-and-file FBI agents, Joe Biden is so desperate to prove that White supremacists are a huge threat to America that he’s been pressuring agents to make up cases (something that may explain the FBI-inspired Gretchen Whitmer “kidnap plot” in Michigan). The whistleblowers are anonymous, so this story is still an allegation, but it’s certainly consistent with the administration’s racial obsessions, the dearth of actual White supremacists, and the endless list of leftist hoaxes to offset that dearth.

According to the Washington Times,

Rank-and-file FBI agents are accusing the Biden administration of exaggerating the threat of White supremacists and pressuring agents to cook up domestic terrorist cases involving racist extremists. Current and former FBI agents told The Washington Times that the perceived White supremacist threat is overblown by the administration. They said top bureau officials are pressuring FBI agents to create domestic terrorist cases and tag people as White supremacists to meet internal metrics. “The demand for White supremacy” coming from FBI headquarters “vastly outstrips the supply of White supremacy,” said one agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We have more people assigned to investigate White supremacists than we can actually find.”

These as-yet-unproven allegations are entirely consistent with a few things we’ve noticed recently. There was that FBI chart labeling anyone with a Gadsden Flag or Betsy Ross flag, among other common symbols associated with America, as a potential White supremacist. Also, prominent people in the administration, from Biden on down, constantly insist that White supremacy is the worst threat to Americans’ safety and well-being. Here are just a few examples:

April 28, 2021: Biden says that “White supremacy is terrorism.”

May 12, 2021: Merrick Garland tells Congress that White supremacists are “the most dangerous threat to our democracy.”

June 15, 2021: The White House issues a “fact sheet” claiming that White supremacy is one of “the two most legal elements of today’s domestic terrorism threat....”

May 17, 2022: Biden blames White supremacy for a shooting in Buffalo, NY.

September 14, 2022: Biden says “White supremacy is the greatest terrorist threat to our Homeland today.”

The problem for Democrats is that, while there are always going to be fringe haters, some of whom do awful things, there is no White supremacist movement in America. The Democrats’ racist glory days in the 1920s, when they were able to gather as many as 50,000 Klansman (and women) to march on Washington D.C., are gone:

Image: The Klan marches on Washington, 1926. Library of Congress.

Image: The Klan marches on Washington, 1928. Public domain.

The same Washington Times article notes that the FBI denies the whistleblower claims, while Brian Levin, an academic who specializes in “hate and extremism,” claims that anti-Black crimes (i.e., White supremacist crimes) are on the rise. That may be, but it’s still not the scourge the Democrats want it to be.

According to the FBI’s own data, in 2020, the last year for which there is data, out of a nation of 331,893,000 people, there were 2,871 anti-Black incidents. (We’re assuming for purposes of these calculations that these were all real crimes, not hoaxes.) Crimes based upon a person’s race, nationality, religion, etc., are vile, but 2,871 is 0.0009% of the American population. We’re not talking about a widespread problem.

In fact, proportionally, Jews are much more likely to be the victim of hate crimes. Demographic information shows that there are 6,588,000 Jews in the population, compared to 40,610,815 Blacks. In other words, the Jewish population is around one-sixth of the Black population. However, when it came to hate crimes in 2020, with 683 antisemitic crimes, Jews experienced hate crimes at a rate of about one-fourth the number of crimes against Blacks. With that disproportionately, why isn’t the administration railing against antisemitism?

Democrat politics are destroying the Black community, whether by shipping in illegal aliens to compete for jobs, destroying the family unit, dramatically increasing crime risks for Blacks, or feeding racial paranoia with lies about White supremacists. The Democrats, though, still need Black votes (the illegal aliens haven’t yet been given citizenship and suffrage), so they must create an enemy that is worse than the damage Democrats have caused.

The scariest enemy is, of course, the mythical “White supremacist.” The only problem is that supply far exceeds demand. And that’s how we end up with the believable allegations that the FBI is doing the Biden administration’s bidding by forcing rank-and-file agents to beef up the White supremacist statistics, even if they have to make up things to do so.