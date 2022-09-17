Sanctuary cities? Not so much

Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser has been vociferously complaining recently about the influx of asylum-seekers utilizing homeless shelters and other city services since Texas started busing migrants to the Capital City. Bowser called the migrant issue "significant" and said she is urging a coordinated federal response to the crisis. She is further claiming that migrants are being "tricked" into boarding buses to Washington. Bowser called for a coordinated response from the Biden administration to deal with the situation, prompting Fox News host Pete Hegseth to note the irony, as that is what Republicans have been calling for since Biden took office and did away with many of Donald Trump's border security policies.

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker recently went so far as to issue an emergency disaster proclamation after hundreds of asylum-seekers arrived in Chicago via bus from Texas.

New York City mayor Eric Adams recently said the city is at a "breaking point" due to thousands of migrants who have been sent by bus from Texas in recent weeks. Really? The city survived the pandemic lockdowns and 9/11, which knocked down the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and killed nearly 3,000 people, but a few thousand illegal aliens are on the verge of destroying it? How does Adams think border states like, say, Texas feel, dealing with the influx of hundreds of thousands of illegals each year under the Biden administration — of the more than 5 million who have entered the United States since Biden took office?

Incredibly, Washington, D.C. and New York are self-proclaimed sanctuary cities (for illegals) — and Illinois touts itself as a sanctuary state.

They're not particularly good at being sanctuaries, are they? Busing immigrants to Florida, sending them back to Texas, etc., and publicly proclaiming: "Crisis! We can't handle them! You must deal with them, not we!" Hypocrisy, thy name is Democrat. In this case, as in others, they are decrying the inevitable results of their own policies and blaming everything on Republicans.

I can declare my abode a "sanctuary" for homeless crack addicts or fired CNN employees, but if I forcefully send them elsewhere when they show up, it doesn't mean much, does it? No, this is just another hollow gesture from a group of hypocritical, virtue-signaling empty suits — entitled wannabe heroes drunk on power.

Would that there were a sanctuary city — or state — for conservatives. And those of us sick of Democrats' prevarication, projection, gaslighting, hyperbole, hypocrisy, and hoaxes.

