Powerless times ahead
It is a still winter night in Green-topia.
Wind turbines are idle; solar panels are in darkness; some are covered with snow.
In the rich green suburbs, electric cars are getting re-charged. Lights, heaters, and TV are on, and coffee is percolating.
Where is the electricity coming from?
Maybe big batteries? No — they got drained last night re-charging the electric cars.
All power tonight is coming from the old reliables: coal, gas, hydro, and nuclear.
What if it’s cloudy and windless tomorrow, and the reliables have a hiccup?
An illustration of our dark future. Feel free to use this cartoon with no alterations.
Watch Europe as its hungry, powerless winter unfolds.
Their peril is our warning.
Words for Thought:
Germans are not laughing now – they fear the coming winter:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=Zn6c-UkqlHo
Listen here to Australia’s new Prime Minister during the election campaign explaining how roof-top solar will charge all those Tesla batteries overnight:
https://saltbushclub.com/2022/04/15/the-power-of-moonbeams/
Check below to see where electricity is actually coming from each day in Queensland (“the Sunshine State”):
OpenNEM: Queensland