Powerless times ahead

It is a still winter night in Green-topia.

Wind turbines are idle; solar panels are in darkness; some are covered with snow.

In the rich green suburbs, electric cars are getting re-charged. Lights, heaters, and TV are on, and coffee is percolating.

Where is the electricity coming from?

Maybe big batteries? No — they got drained last night re-charging the electric cars.

All power tonight is coming from the old reliables: coal, gas, hydro, and nuclear.

What if it’s cloudy and windless tomorrow, and the reliables have a hiccup?



An illustration of our dark future. Feel free to use this cartoon with no alterations.

Watch Europe as its hungry, powerless winter unfolds.

Their peril is our warning.

Words for Thought:

Germans are not laughing now – they fear the coming winter:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=Zn6c-UkqlHo

Listen here to Australia’s new Prime Minister during the election campaign explaining how roof-top solar will charge all those Tesla batteries overnight:

https://saltbushclub.com/2022/04/15/the-power-of-moonbeams/

Check below to see where electricity is actually coming from each day in Queensland (“the Sunshine State”):

OpenNEM: Queensland