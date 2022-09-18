Potty training: The transgender movement wants to change your bathroom habits

I was confused when I saw that male attendees at the American Political Science Association’s conference were asked to refrain from using urinals out of respect for others. Huh? It wasn’t until I saw an article explaining that this is all about deference to so-called “transgender men,” that I realized that transgenderism is dragging America deeper and deeper into the pit of insanity.

Here's the tweet that first hinted at the madness (h/t Twitchy):

I am not at APSA, but I saw this via text and question the idea that asking people not to use urinals is in fact an act of respect for all attendees. pic.twitter.com/OOojmEeKzI — Ben Friedman (@BH_Friedman) September 15, 2022

The genesis for that sign is that so-called “transgender men”—that is, women—are getting triggered when they join their natural-born male buddies in the men’s room. While the men line up in front of their urinals, these fake men are forced to acknowledge biological reality and head for the stalls. I know this because I read an article at IQfy, an online lifestyle magazine that caters to the left, entitled “Encourage men to pee sitting down to be more inclusive of Trans men.”

The article contains several gems, all intended to get natural-born men to pretend to be fake men with women’s excretory functions. Some claim physical benefits: “You tend to put more pressure on your bladder when sitting down to pee and this can be beneficial in urinating more.” Others are just desperate: “Not taking an aggressive penis stance with penis held in hand shows that you are secure in your masculinity.” “Improved body image and a sense of calm.” “Peeing standing is a sign of immaturity.” “Sitting allows you to pet your dog while peeing.”

Image: Public bathroom by 4045.

The whole idea is idiocy, especially because urinals are very useful for speeding people through restrooms at big events. If that conference truly has an all-gender bathroom, open to both men and women, all that will happen at the conference is that the lines will be twice as long as they need to be.

But it turns out that, once you go down the transgender-potty rabbit hole, the madness gets worse and worse. The same author of the article about men sitting down to pee also wrote that we should “Encourage women to smell their poop to be more inclusive to Trans women: Some women have a hole where their penis used to be, and that hole often shares microbiome with the colon—creating a distinct transitioning odor.” (A “woman” with “a hole where [her] penis used to be”? Really. No, not really.)

It turns out that, when men get their penises and testicles cut off and, instead, have a fake vagina surgically carved into them, they leak feces, which smells bad. Or as a post-surgical fake woman wrote, “As I was transitioning, I found it triggering that my cisgender female friends didn't smell like poo.” The rest of the article (thankfully) is behind a paywall, but you don’t have to read too far to learn what you, as a sane, normal, biologically-intact woman should do:

We are sincerely asking all women to please spend more time smelling their poo during bathroom breaks, and to critically examine what many of our gender have to endure as part of the cost of bottom surgery. It is time for us all to do the work to truly empathize with the sights, sounds, and smells endured by every member of our large and beautiful gender community – including those with distinct transitioning odors....

I hope you caught that throwaway clause “many of our gender...” Here’s the truth: If you had to have your penis and testicles removed and a hole carved into your body to make you look like a weird simulacrum of a woman, you are not of my gender. You have, instead, made yourself into a Frankenstein’s monster, crudely imitating reality.

If this were just a window into the madness and tragedy of “transgenderism,” the two theories espoused would be weird enough. But what makes them noteworthy is the insistence that society must change to accommodate body dysmorphia and the mental and physical ills that accompany it. Men must abandon the convenient urinal and women must smell their poop.

No! This is not how society is supposed to work. Those of us living in the real world must take a stand (if we’re men) or keep our noses out of the potty (if we’re women) and reject this toddler-like obsession with toilet training.