PayPal shuts down Free Speech Union, Gays Against Groomers accounts

PayPal this week shut down multiple accounts associated with groups critical of the transgender movement, including the U.K.-based Free Speech Union, and the nonprofit Gays Against Groomers.

Is “transgender” another word for “fascist?” It sure seems like it lately, doesn’t it?

It’s relatively safe to attack free speech these days, but canceling gays, too?! The “T” in LGBTQ is going after the “G.” And, apparently, will attempt to destroy anyone who gets in its way.

Gays Against Groomers recently put out a Twitter statement reading: "We have just been BANNED from @Venmo and @PayPal (within minutes of each other) for 'violating' their user agreements. The group added, "We are an organization that consists entirely of gay people whose only mission is to safeguard children from abuse,” and shared screenshots of emails from the payment processing companies.

The same day, the Telegraph reported that PayPal recently shut down the accounts of Free Speech Union, its founder Toby Young, and his opinion and news website the Daily Sceptic…all without a clear explanation. (Free Speech Union is a nonpartisan organization that opposes cancel culture and has defended academics — and others -- who have dared to criticize transgenderism, some of whom were actually fired for the crime of expressing their opinions.)

What’s next? Will the power company shut off our electricity if it discovers we believe there are only two sexes, men and women? Will our bank accounts be frozen if the financial institution finds out we once cracked a joke about “Rachel Levine?” Will we be forcefully escorted to a re-education camp if we make it known we don’t want our young daughters changing in a locker room next to a “trans woman” swimmer who still has his original equipment?

The tyranny of the “woke” is getting entirely out of hand. When a tiny fraction of the population runs roughshod over the majority, you know two things: 1) the small minority is aggressive and unrelenting. 2) The majority is primarily composed of spineless, amoral beings who have been successfully indoctrinated into believing that tolerance of everything is preferrable to intolerance of anything.

Image: Logo / public domain, via Pixabay / Pixabay License