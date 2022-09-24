Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims capitalism is depressing birth rates

Democratic-Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York recently claimed, in a video posted to social media, that birth rates are dropping because of capitalism…and that more immigration was the only possible solution to keep the social safety net intact.

The ditzy one stated: "You take a look at it, there are, and it's not just Japan and South Korea, there are quite a few countries that are really struggling because young people under the burdens of capitalism and living under a society that's increasingly concentrating wealth among the rich, we're not having kids, and we're not having kids at the same rate.” She added,

"And we actually need immigrant populations to help balance things out. We can't continue to fund Social Security, Medicare, all of this stuff without immigrants and it's always been that way. Don't act like it's some new trend or anything like that."

The truth is exactly the opposite, of course, as any student of history (and/or economics) knows. Literally billions of peoples’ lives have been greatly improved by the advent of free market capitalism and private ownership of the means of production. There are “quite a few countries that are really struggling.” Take a look at Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela, for example, all Socialist-Marxist-communist. Communist countries have historically fared so badly that every single one of them still in existence has had to introduce capitalist market reforms into their economies.

In reality, providing medical care and a vast array of other services, mostly gratis, to those in the tsunami-like wave of illegal aliens now flooding our border has put a tremendous strain on our social safety net, our budget, our legal system, our border towns, and states.

Hell, homogenously wealthy Martha’s Vineyard claims it doesn’t have the infrastructure or resources to deal with 50—count them, 50—migrants. Why do the Beltway elites think that these border states should have to process and take care of millions of migrants a year?

Aw, well, let the taxpayers pay for them with the money they’ve made by the grace of capitalism.

And why aren’t young people having kids, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez? It’s not because of capitalism or unequally shared wealth. In some cases it’s because they don’t want to be bothered with them, are loath to commit the money and time to raise them, don’t hold religious beliefs, or believe climate change will soon render the Earth essentially uninhabitable. In other cases, it's the high cost of living brought on by a huge, socialist, high-tax state that makes retaining income for raising kids nearly impossible. Ask the folks in Spain, Italy, or Germany about that one. So they either use contraception, or abort the babies they’ve conceived, or simply don't form relationships and families, and the net result is declining populations.

Members of “The Squad”—and everyone else that purports to favor Socialism/Marxism/communism—need to learn the lessons of history. In short, and in lingo they might understand: communism sucks, capitalism rocks. Capitalism always provides a more vibrant economy and a better standard of living than a command economy. Period.

When a nation’s economy is good and people have money and are confident that this will also be the case in the future, they tend to have more kids. When a nation’s economy is bad and people are destitute and have little hope for a more prosperous future, they tend to have fewer children.

And here is a bonus lesson: Ignorance + entitlement + arrogance = societal collapse.

Sadly, we are living in a society that’s increasingly concentrating idiocy among the elites.

Image: Twitter screen shot