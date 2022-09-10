On Friday, Kamala was really ‘working’ it

After a brief hiatus, Kamala Harris was back on Friday spouting mindless inanities with deep conviction. Knowing that she’s a heartbeat (or dementia pill) away from the presidency is unnerving. However, knowing that the Democrats will find it very hard not to put her on the ballot as their presidential candidate is strangely comforting.

I’ll get to Kamala’s latest trainwreck statement in a second. Before I do, though, I realized what she reminds me of. (Well, she actually reminds me of a lot of things, usually intentionally badly written speeches for political comedies, but this is a very specific association.)

There’s a Star Trek: The Next Generation episode in which Data, the android, wants to learn small talk. Fortunately, the officers will be attending a cocktail party that some functionary famous for mindless chitchat will attend. The episode eventually bogs down into a rather silly hostage situation but, for me, remains one to cherish because of the wonderful scenes showing Data mastering the art of meaninglessness:

Unfortunately for Kamala, she lacks the sense that Data brings to his banal words. He may be inane, but he’s intelligible. And then there’s this:

Kamala Harris: “Today, the business of our work is for the council to report on the work that has occurred since our last meeting across these areas. We will today also discuss the work yet ahead, the work we must still do.”



pic.twitter.com/KURJt9w4zF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 9, 2022

I sometimes wonder if Kamala isn’t trying to get in touch with her Black roots by using Martin Luther King, Jr.’s rhetorical tactic of repeating words and phrases with escalating power, something that had a huge emotional impact:

I still get chill listening to that but not so much when I listen to Kamala’s flat, nasal delivery as she seems to get caught on a single word and is unable to free herself. So, no, she’s no Martin Luther King, Jr.

But she is one heartbeat or dementia pill away from the presidency....

Image: Kamala Harris, queen of vapidity. Twitter screen grab.