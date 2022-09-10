Gibberish galore with Kamala Harris

Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris was at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, when she said the following:

“Today, the business of our work is for the council to report on the work that has occurred since our last meeting across these areas. We will, today, also discuss the work yet ahead — the work we must still do to continue to move forward.“

Kamala: "Today the business of our work is for the council to report on the work that has occurred since our last meeting across these areas." pic.twitter.com/4rYeIX9GWj — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 9, 2022

She also opined about visiting the moon

Kamala Harris weighs in on visiting the moon: "Think about it!" pic.twitter.com/p5TBJP2Q21 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2022

Her cold-blooded assaults on the English language are no longer restricted to Planet earth. She now has breached into the realms of space.

Kamala Harris to astronauts: "Everything you spoke of is about life, isn't it?"



"That really is so exciting." pic.twitter.com/LOUC0Aon7g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2022

It’s been around a month since America’s foremost word salad chef has rustled up a hodgepodge and everybody heaved a sigh of relief that she hasn’t lost her touch.

For those who have been away, here's a look at masterful wordsmithing from the past.

Last month, Vice President Harris, was at the Oakland Generation Fund Event when she rambled through explaining the concept of equity.

"Equity as a concept says recognize that everyone has the same capacity, but in order for them to have equal opportunity to reach that capacity, well, we must pay attention to this issue of equity." pic.twitter.com/Z6l0Zd8Em1 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 12, 2022

Earlier in July, at the American Rescue Plan Workforce Development Summit, she said the following about the importance of transportation.

“You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "Ya need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work." pic.twitter.com/ueNSjh9VI3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

Also in July, during a T.V. interview, Harris responded with abject incoherence when asked about the failure of Democrat presidents and Democrat-controlled Congresses to codify abortion rights during the 50 years that Roe v. Wade stood.

“I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled.”

pic.twitter.com/4eF9M2Jvw6 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2022

The last place for inarticulateness is a ceremony honoring the memories of the victims of a tragedy.

But not for Harris, her war on words continued following July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

“We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously,” she said. pic.twitter.com/vpLSydpJM0 — Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) July 6, 2022

On the Juneteenth holiday, she paused her war on words to wage war on facts.

Harris claimed that the U.S. had “400 years of slavery,” despite the fact that slavery lasted for 246 years, beginning in 1619 and ending in 1865 after the Civil War was won and the Thirteenth Amendment was passed.

In May, Harris couldn't muster words to explain the importance of teamwork to an audience at the ASEAN Summit.

Kamala: "We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues…and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together...We will work on this together"pic.twitter.com/wrklQopoMQ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 15, 2022

Harris was on fire in March serving with not one or two but three syllable soups.

During a meeting with the Jamaican Prime Minister to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the US and Jamaica, Harris delivered an embarrassing gibberish:

Kamala: "We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues…and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together...We will work on this together"pic.twitter.com/wrklQopoMQ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 15, 2022

In Louisiana, Harris struggled to expound on the metaphysics of time.

KAMALA HARRIS: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time...there is such great significance to the passage of time." pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

During a press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda, Warsaw Harris merely giggled when asked about the U.S.’s commitment toward Ukrainian refugees.

In January, during an interview on NBC News, Harris blathered interminably in response to a series of questions about Biden’s failing strategy to combat COVID-19.

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down” pic.twitter.com/8I52Q43050 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 13, 2022

Last October, Harris ruined a pre-recorded NASA video meant to promote a scientific aptitude among young children. One can only wonder what the outtakes must have been.

She’s not allowed to speak to adults anymore. pic.twitter.com/oURKkSjsnp — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 8, 2021

Last August, Kamala cackled incongruously in response to a question about Biden's catastrophic and unplanned withdrawal from Afghanistan. That caused a BBC correspondent to remark that Harris had made America appear like an ‘incompetent, uncaring and unreliable’ ally.

Last June, Harris jabbered irrelevantly when asked why she had not visited the U.S.-Mexico border despite being assigned the task of resolving the border crisis.

Harris: "I haven't been to Europe!" *KACKLE* pic.twitter.com/VKz9zIaYj5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2021

It is important to remember all these blunders occurred at scheduled appearances before friendly interviewers and audiences. Harris presumably has access to the best subject matter experts, so there is no excuse to be unprepared. For her public addresses, she could have read off a teleprompter or carried notes.

But nothing seems to be working.

More than her ineptitude, Kamala’s word salads are a result of her apathy towards her job.

There is another possibility, perhaps she has an inflated opinion of herself and is unable to see her own faults. The result is an unwillingness to learn bringing on gaffes galore.

This would explain the constant exodus of her staff, including her speechwriters. Nobody wants the ignominy of having 'Speech writer for Kamala Harris' on their resume.

The question that some will have is why did Biden’s handlers choose incompetent and indolent Harris as a running mate?

Biden’s handlers understood any individual of average talents would recognize Biden’s rapidly declining cognitive abilities as an opportunity to capture the Oval Office using the 25th Amendment.

Hence the person they chose would have to be totally devoid of talent and initiative.

Harris was the perfect candidate. Not only does she lack talent or the drive to rise to the top, but she also has skin pigment, which makes her the ideal ‘diversity’ candidate that liberals fawn over.

Harris was celebrated by all when Biden announced her as his running mate.

To ensure an end to these blandishments, Biden’s handlers assigned Kamala the task of resolving the border crisis which is light years away from her abilities.

This was also a trap.

If Harris has even attempted or pretended to resolve the crisis, she would be attacked by her fellow Democrats, all of whom want open borders. Since she wasn’t able to resolve the crisis, obviously, she was denounced by the right.

Harris's constant verbal struggles, despite her functioning cognitive abilities and mental faculties, have made a man showing signs of dementia appear the brighter individual.

Democrat mouthpieces that beg Biden to not seek re-election, never forget mentioning Harris’s unpopularity. They want to be absolutely clear that Harris isn't being considered for president. Had there been even a moderately talented individual in Harris's place, they would be demanding Biden's immediate resignation. But the thought of Harris frightens them so much they urge him to finish his term but not seek re-election.

Harris has made Biden appear unimpeachable.

This was always the purpose behind hiring Kamala Harris.

The consequence of this very cynical but astute ploy is that the nation has to suffer myriad disasters owing to the incompetence of Biden and Harris. The fact that neither can frame a coherent sentence blackens the darkness further.

They have made a mockery of the highest office of the nation and the nation itself, and have diminished the significance of the U.S. on the global stage.

