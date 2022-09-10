News flash: There is no climate change emergency!

There is no climate change emergency, human-caused or otherwise, according to over 1,100 objective, truth-seeking scientists and professionals from over 35 countries. Many of the scientists are climatologists, environmental scientists, pollution meteorologists, and climate researchers who fully support the findings of the Global Climate Emergency Group (GCEG) in its recently released report, entitled "World Climate Declaration: There Is No Climate Emergency."

The significance of this report cannot be overstated. It directly refutes the climate emergency claims of many of the world's so-called "elites," the World Economic Forum, elements of the United Nations, America's Democrat party, and other promoters of climate change catastrophe. Further, the findings of the report strongly negate efforts to do away with fossil fuels and charge full steam ahead to deploy electric vehicles as quickly as possible and spend many billions of dollars on near-term green energy projects, etc.

Dr. Michael Rectenwald, noted author and former professor at New York University, recently reported that various Democrats are pressuring the Biden administration to declare a climate emergency. These people believe (or knowingly falsely state ) that failure to do so will result in excess carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions killing every living creature on Earth in just a few years. For example, Representative Alan Lowenthal, a California Democrat, is quoted as saying, "We have a few years left, and that's it. The planet is dying."

In its report, the GCEG declares the following:

1) "Climate policy relies on inadequate models. Climate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as policy tools. They do not only exaggerate the effect of greenhouse gases, they also ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with carbon dioxide (CO2) is beneficial."

2) "CO2 is plant food, the basis of all life on Earth. Contrary to what climate emergency promoters say, CO2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth. More CO2 is favorable for nature, greening our planet. Additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also profitable for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide."

3) "Natural as well as anthropogenic factors cause warming. The geological archive reveals that Earth's climate has varied as long as the planet has existed, with natural cold and warm phases. The Little Ice Age ended as recently as 1850. Therefore, it is no surprise that we now are experiencing a period of warming."

4) "Warming is far slower than predicted. The world has warmed significantly less than predicted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on the basis of modeled anthropogenic forcing. The gap between the real world and the modeled world indicates that we are far from understanding climate change."

5) "Global warming has not increased natural disasters. There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent. However, there is ample evidence that CO2-mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly."

Given the above, there is ample reason to curtail use of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Index by numerous corporations and organizations that believe they are doing their part to avoid a climate change emergency that simply does not exist. In this regard, Dr. Rectenwald states that "the drastic climate emergency mitigation efforts promoted by various individuals and organizations are nothing less than efforts to establish a totalitarian regime under which a newly refurbished collectivism will abrogate individual rights and vastly curtail human freedom."

Policy-makers would be wise to investigate whether climate change emergency promoters are acting in an objective, truth-seeking manner or whether they are receiving some kind of remuneration in the form of grants/other payments to continue their support of a climate change emergency.

In conclusion, according to numerous objective climatologists, environmental scientists, pollution meteorologists, and climate researchers in over 35 countries, there is no immediate or foreseen human-caused climate change emergency. Hence, programs, funding, and efforts to save the planet from a non-existent climate change emergency are needless and wasteful and need to be curtailed — immediately.

Paul S. Gardiner is a retired Army officer, Vietnam veteran, and avid lover of America. He is hopeful that the contents of his article will cause readers to 1) seriously question the motives of those supporting a climate change emergency and 2) advocate for a curtailment of programs attempting to deploy thousands of electric vehicles in the near term along with other vastly expensive green energy initiatives.

Image via Pxhere.