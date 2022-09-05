More questions swirl about Biden's motives after his creepy speech

Biden’s Philadelphia speech was methodical and frightening, set carefully amid a backdrop replete with questionable symbolism. He indicated that if you’re a conservative and if you believe the 2020 election was heavily laden with well-calculated fraud and outright cheating (see 2000 Mules), you are an extremist and Uncle Joes wants you! Be warned.

The 46th president of the United States spoke at length about the so-called threat of MAGA Republicans. Joe opined that conservatives have no right to exist and that “our democracy” will not tolerate them.

Never before has any U.S. President called out his political opposition with such audacity and hatred as to threaten their very survival. Could it be that his speech was a signal to certain well-trained groups, urging them to attack conservatives? One may deduce that the “civilian national security force” of which Obama spoke in July 2008 — Antifa and BLM — were waiting for this signal, a green light to harm MAGA Republicans, reasonably expecting impunity.

It seems ironic that Biden should spew rhetoric indicating open season on MAGA: traditional patriots, Christians, and all varieties of right-wingers on the first official day of hunting season, September 1st! He may as well have ordered his “civilian security force” to ‘hunt down his opposition, just like the Brownshirts did for Hitler, and the Blackshirts did for Mussolini. Do it for democracy! Biden might have said.

Joe clarified that “mainstream” Republicans are acceptable. He likes these Republicans because they’re RINOs. Joe made it clear that wanting to Make America Great Again is extreme, and not normal — he would rather America be ravished with inflation, a tanking stock market, a housing collapse, open borders, rising crime, food shortages, homelessness, drug addiction, child exploitation, etc.

Biden is outraged that Republicans are working right now “in state after state to give power to decide elections in America….” Apparently, Biden does not want a two-party system. Perhaps a one-party system with no opposition would be more to his liking? Clearly, Joe wants the USA to be more like the CCP.

Joe accused MAGA of embracing anger and thriving on chaos. He snarked, “They live, not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.” This is pure crap, pure projection. This is what the Left always does. The domestic Communists routinely borrow scat from the Alinsky toolbox.

Biden continued his hard-guy tirade by saying that he “will not stand by and watch the most fundamental freedom in this country, the freedom to vote and have your vote counted, and be taken from you and the American people.” Could this be a clarion call for imprisonment of Trump supporters? Is this why he signed the bill to hire 87,000 new IRS agents? You know, many of whom may have access to the arsenal of military-style rifles?

In hopes of validating himself, Biden ended his horrific homily channeling President Lincoln. Joe sputtered about “our better angels.” His twisted, inaccurate, hateful, and threatening rhetoric insulted both MAGA — and angels.

If the “Big Guy" really cared about democracy, he would not, and should not, threaten 75 million of his fellow citizens.