McDonald's CEO yells help in Chicago

The latest chapter in the ongoing violence in Chicago comes from a CEO who can't find people to work in his restaurants. Check this out:

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski has big concerns about surging crime in Chicago, where the fast food giant is based, saying it is impacting the company’s restaurants and making it harder to recruit corporate talent. Crime is “seeping into every corner of our city,” Kempczinski said during an event at the Economic Club of Chicago Wednesday. "Everywhere I go, I’m confronted by the same question these days -- what’s going on in Chicago? While it may wound our civic pride to hear it, there is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis.” Kempczinski said that McDonald’s (MCD) restaurants in the city are suffering, noting that there are about 400 of the chain’s locations across Chicago. "We have violent crime that’s happening in our restaurants… we’re seeing homelessness issues in our restaurants. We’re having drug overdoses that are happening in our restaurants,” he said. “So we see in our restaurants, every single day, what’s happening in society at large.” The Chicago Mayor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kempczinski’s remarks.

Concern, Mr. Kempczinski? More like scared to death that they may go to work and get killed in the many skirmishes in Chicago.

So what is the invisible governor of Illinois doing about this? He is declaring an emergency and calling on the National Guard because migrants are showing up from Texas. Chicago is a killing field every weekend, people are getting killed, children as well, but Governor Pritzker wants to show he is tough because a busload of basically harmless people show up in his primary city.

In the meantime, if you are traveling through the Windy City and you see those legendary arches don't stop to get a burger. It may be closed or no one will be on duty. It's living in Chicago 2022, a city that has turned over control of its streets to criminal elements. Just ask the CEO who can't find people to flip those burgers!

Image: McDonald's